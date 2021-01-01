Pierre GENDRE

Mes compétences :
Latex
PHP 5
C / C++
Matlab
SQL
FORTRAN 77 / 90
JavaScript
HTML 5
Entreprises
French Army
- Manager - Combat unit commander
2012 - maintenant- Responsible for the command, control, training, administration, operations, logistics and combat readiness of a 40-man unit
- Human resource management
- Maintained and accounted for 10 vehicles and 6 weapons systems worth in excess of 20 M $
- Supervised the operation, security and maintenance of a 40-man unit on external operation sites
University of Paris Descartes (Paris V)
- Teaching assistant
2010 - 2011- Tutorial class in mathematics
- 130 hours
- 50 first-year students
- Program: functional analysis, linear algebra, probability
Ecole Polytechnique - University of Paris-Sud XI (Saclay)
- Research assistant
2010 - 2010- Developed a numerical algorithm to solve constrained optimization's problems
- Integration in the source code SCOPI
- Computing language: C++
MBDA
- Intern
Le Plessis-Robinson2009 - 2009- Developed a computing algorithm to calculate Radar Cross Section in near field
- Computing language: FORTRAN 77