Pierre GENDRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Latex
PHP 5
C / C++
Matlab
SQL
FORTRAN 77 / 90
JavaScript
HTML 5

Entreprises

  • French Army - Manager - Combat unit commander

    2012 - maintenant - Responsible for the command, control, training, administration, operations, logistics and combat readiness of a 40-man unit
    - Human resource management
    - Maintained and accounted for 10 vehicles and 6 weapons systems worth in excess of 20 M $
    - Supervised the operation, security and maintenance of a 40-man unit on external operation sites

  • University of Paris Descartes (Paris V) - Teaching assistant

    2010 - 2011 - Tutorial class in mathematics
    - 130 hours
    - 50 first-year students
    - Program: functional analysis, linear algebra, probability

  • Ecole Polytechnique - University of Paris-Sud XI (Saclay) - Research assistant

    2010 - 2010 - Developed a numerical algorithm to solve constrained optimization's problems
    - Integration in the source code SCOPI
    - Computing language: C++

  • MBDA - Intern

    Le Plessis-Robinson 2009 - 2009 - Developed a computing algorithm to calculate Radar Cross Section in near field
    - Computing language: FORTRAN 77

Formations

  • Special Military School Of Saint-Cyr

    Coetquidan 2011 - 2012 Master's Degree

    - Certified as instructor to teach "commando squad technics"

  • University Of Paris-Sud XI - ENS Paris

    Saclay 2005 - 2010 Advanced Master's degree

    - Numerical calculus and modeling
    - PDE resolution by finite element, finite volume and finite difference methods
    - Integral calculus (numerical methods), functional analysis
    - Classical methods to solve constrained optimization’s problems
    - Applied mathematics to fluid mechanic, to electromagnetics
    - Statistics (linear model)

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

