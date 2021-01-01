Menu

Pierre GERARD

VERQUIÈRES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Verquières

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Zen&O - Responsable Maintenance

    2013 - maintenant

  • Pure Impression - Technicien de Maintenance

    2011 - 2012

  • La Charlotte - Technicien de Maintenance

    2011 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :