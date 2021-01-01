Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GERMAIN
Ajouter
Pierre GERMAIN
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je ne cherche aucun emploi
Mes compétences :
Musique chant
Entreprises
aucune
- Ex boulanger
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Catho Lyon (Lyon)
Lyon
2005 - 2007
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z