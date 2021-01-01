Pierre-Germain MARLIER

Industrial engineer with a post-graduate business degree and a passion for skiing and skateboarding.



Fluent in 3 languages (French, English, Spanish) thanks to multiple experiences abroad in the last 5 years (Egypt, Chile, U.S.A.).



Current position:

Business Analyst "Alternative Fuels and Energies", Air Liquide, Houston, USA.



Mes compétences :

Computer maintenance

Computer Graphics

Industrie

International

Engineer

Marketing

Strategy

Ingénieur

Project

Comptabilité

Business development

Finance

Analyse financière