Pierre-Germain MARLIER

Paris

En résumé

Industrial engineer with a post-graduate business degree and a passion for skiing and skateboarding.

Fluent in 3 languages (French, English, Spanish) thanks to multiple experiences abroad in the last 5 years (Egypt, Chile, U.S.A.).

Current position:
Business Analyst "Alternative Fuels and Energies", Air Liquide, Houston, USA.

Mes compétences :
Computer maintenance
Computer Graphics
Industrie
International
Engineer
Marketing
Strategy
Ingénieur
Project
Comptabilité
Business development
Finance
Analyse financière

Entreprises

  • Air Liquide - Business Analyst - Alternative Fuels

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Houston, Texas, USA
    Innovation / Next Business team "Alternative Energies"

    Advanced financial analysis of alternative fuels/energies solutions, from feedstocks to production processes, logistics, and value proposition to end-users.

    • Assess risks and sensitivity to market variations, build scenarios accordingly
    • In-depth analysis of energy markets trends, competition and technologies
    • Evaluate markets sizes, locations, and economic viability
    • Quantify synergies with current assets & activities
    • Support in investment decisions, execution and strategy

  • Air Liquide Advanced Technologies - Junior Analyst (LNG Boil-off reliquefaction)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Grenoble, France
    Sales & Marketing team: LNG Business analyst, Small-scale LNG value chains

    • Strong focus on the marine segment and on LNG Bunkering
    • Evaluate the market potential for LNG boil-off reliquefaction equipment (on-shore and off-shore)
    • Build business cases to assess the economic viability, build the marketing-mix accordingly
    • Support of the LNG business development team for Air Liquide group HQ

    Achievements & Results:
    • Global market research on LNG markets
    • Country specific approach for LNG supply chains and and business models
    • Initiate the creation of a global partner network in the LNG shipping market
    • Opening of a new market: Turbo-Brayton for LNG boil-off reliquefaction, first unit signed in 4Q2014

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Intern - Project Manager, Risk Management

    Montréal 2012 - 2012 RIO TINTO ALCAN - Saint Jean de Maurienne, France
    • 420 people on site, production of aluminum and anodes for electrolyze
    • Project manager : Risk management - Crisis management - HSE improvements
    Achievements :
    • Internal HSE projects
    • Assets reinstatement plans

  • SUEZ Environnement - Degrémont - Intern - Project monitoring, site supervision

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2010 - 2010 SUEZ-ENVIRONNEMENT, Degrémont - Alexandria, Egypt

    • Rehabilitation project at East-Alexandria water treatment plant
    • Project monitoring - Contract management - Site supervision
    Achievements :
    • Referencing and localization system for spare parts(Warehouse management)
    • Control of orders conformity with P&ID plans

  • SAMES - Intern - Operator on assembly lines

    2009 - 2009 Assembly lines for electrostatic painting equipements

    Study of electrostatic painting process

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School

    Cergy Pontoise 2012 - 2013 Advanced Master in Strategy & Management of International Business

    Post-graduate degree in Business, Master's level

    Strategy - Finance - Marketing - Business Intelligence

    1st in the world for “placement success” in the Financial Times’ 2009“ Global Masters in Management.
    1st in the MOCI’s 2009 ranking of French Masters in International Business

  • Universidad De Chile (Santiago De Chile)

    Santiago De Chile 2011 - 2011 Student Exchange

    Business Engineering (in Spanish) - Marketing
    Macroeconomy
    Operation Management
    IT For Business

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Industrielles Et Des Mines Albi Carmaux (E.N.S.T.I.M.A.C) (Albi)

    Albi 2008 - 2012 Master in Engineering, Indusitral processes - Mines d'Albi-Carmaux

    Industrial Engineering :
    Lean management, production planning, risk management, IT, operations management, conception and innovation, project management, process optimization

  • Lycée Champollion (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2007 - 2008 Preparatory clases - PCSI

