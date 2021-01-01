Retail
Pierre GHEUX
BRUSSELS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas besoin.
Entreprises
CPAS Rixensart
- Architecte - service public
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Architecture Victor Horta ISAVH (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1985 - 1985
Architecte
S (comme beaucoup).
Faux indépendant.
Ouvrier en travaux de finitions.
Administrations diverses.
Réseau
Philippe DONTAINE
