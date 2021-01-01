Menu

Pierre GHEUX

BRUSSELS

En résumé

Pas besoin.

Entreprises

  • CPAS Rixensart - Architecte - service public

    1999 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D'Architecture Victor Horta ISAVH (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1985 - 1985 Architecte

    S (comme beaucoup).
    Faux indépendant.
    Ouvrier en travaux de finitions.
    Administrations diverses.

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :