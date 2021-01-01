Pierre GIRAULT

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
SAP
Export
Marketing
Vente
Import
Entreprises
Bia Fine Foods LLC
- Operations Supervisor
2016 - maintenantBia Fine Foods LLC is an independently owned company established in 2015 to meet the growing demand for specialty foods in the Middle Eastern region.
We regard our clients as the lifeblood of our organization and central to the Bia Fine Food culture.
Our trusted network of farmers and producers may be able to facilitate your requirements.
Supervising:
- Sourcing of fresh, frozen and dry products from all over the world, answering specific requests from chefs and purchasing departments
- Importation (by SEA and by AIR), logistic and clearance with our partners based in Europe, USA and locally
- Local and daily operations
(clients deliveries thanks to our own fleet of climate controlled vehicle supplying all UAE and Muscat clients,
store keeping our 7000 sqft of climate controlled warehousing)
- Sales development
(Thanks to a dedicated sales team identifying customers needs and advising customers on suitable product specification/key features,
Conducting market research and gathering market data in order to develop sales plan for allocated regions and clients type)
Fresh Express LLC
- Sales Executive
2014 - 2016- Promote full range of the company specialized products to the customers.
- Explore and reach sales opportunities in the allocated regions to achieve sales targets and increase sales revenues from booked sales orders.
- Conduct market research and gather market data in order to develop sales plans for allocated regions
- Visit potential customers and present brand/product samples and catalogues while delivering the highest levels of customer service
- Present the company in a highly professional manner.
- Identify customer needs and advise customers on suitable product specifications / key features
- Build and maintain relationships with new and existing customers
- Prepare accurate price quotations for customers in allocated region
- Negotiate sales terms including price and delivery in line with c Handle customer requests for credit facilities and submit relevant credit forms and supporting documents to the division manager.
- Follow up on payments with customers to ensure timely collection and report regularly on payment status to the division manager.
- Attend tradeshows in order to gain insight to the market and grow the network of potential customers
- Record and report all sales enquire leads and competitor analysis.
- Input and update sales activities into the system and prepare status reports
- Provide feedback to the division manager on new enquiries that are received during sales activities.
- Cooperate guidelines.
ICS
- Agent Export
2012 - 2013- Gestion des commandes (achat et vente), Facturation
- Organisation du transport vers les filiales
- ADV : Devis, Sourcing transport, Certificat d'origine, coordination des opérations d’exportation
- Participation aux salons professionnels (Allemagne, France), Conseil clients