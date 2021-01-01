Menu

Pierre GOMEZ

LILLE

En résumé

Project developer, with a product design background, experienced across many aspects of the business from inception of innovative products through designing, developing and manufacturing.

For the past 10 years I've been working in close collaboration with lots of different creative people in different fields and I'm now able to manage various kinds of project development in the product and retail industries.



Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Gestion de produit
Innovation
Design

Entreprises

  • Prestige Display Ltd - Project / account manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Lexibook - Product developper

    Courtaboeuf 2013 - 2014

  • MODELCO ASIA LTD - Production manager

    2012 - 2012

  • Freelance - Design graphique, développement de projet, voyage...

    2009 - 2011 freelance game designer
    PLAY
    2011 – 2012 (1 year)Hong Kong
    Worked on the game design for some preschool electronic toys (imagine and describe the logic for the programing)
    Worked in relation with engineers a team of engineers in HK.
    Participate to the creative meetings to imagine and develop new toys and new product concepts.


    freelance graphic designer
    Case Nature
    2011 – 2012 (1 year)grenoble
    Advertisements for 3 real estate projects (15 days each),
    graphics for the new website,
    booklet,
    stand design...

  • OUAPS / SILVERLIT - Chef produit

    2006 - 2009

Formations

