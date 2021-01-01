Pierre GONDARD

-
Source of Asia
- Sourcing & Marketing Assistant
2017 - 2017
Founded in 2007, Source of Asia is a company based in Vietnam, specializing in International Business Development in Southeast Asia.
SOA is structured to tailor each client individual needs, following four support activities:
- Distribution and Sales support
-Project Management and Country Representation
- Incubation Services
- Sourcing and Trading
➢ Sales & Business development for the Sourcing department
➢ Targeted prospection (Textile / Decorative - Furniture / Luxe / Wood)
➢ Sourcing (Textile / Hospitality Projects)
➢ Customer offers
➢ Marketing tools follow up & updates (Catalogues, Newsletter, Social networks, etc.)
JB MARTIN
- Import/Export logistic assistant
2015 - 2015
Stassen Group
- Volunteer SIAL 2014 - Helph for french customers
2014 - 2017
- Helped as a volunteer in Stassen Export booth at ANUGA 2015 & 2017 - COLOGNE
- Helped as a volunteer in Stassen Export booth at SIAL 2014 & 2016 PARIS
- Follow up of French clients - Requirements and translation
- Intermédiaire entre Stassen Teas et les entreprises francaises / suivie clientèle après salons
Stassen Group
- Export sales assistant
2014 - 2014
I've done my internship in Colombo, Sri Lanka, within " Stassen Export (Pvt) Ltd " as Export Sales Assistant from May to July 2014
I've completed professional tasks during this internship period in Export department (coconut desiccated).
➢ Identification of potential customers (mainly in Europe)
➢ Prospecting activities (mailing, phoning)
➢ Follow up of prospects/clients
➢ Sales administration
➢ Sales analysis
I've also been in Import department/Food department a few weeks and observed FMCG Managers (Mars, Kellogs, Heinz...)