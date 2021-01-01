Menu

Pierre GONDARD

RENNES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rennes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Source of Asia - Sourcing & Marketing Assistant

    2017 - 2017 Founded in 2007, Source of Asia is a company based in Vietnam, specializing in International Business Development in Southeast Asia.
    SOA is structured to tailor each client individual needs, following four support activities:

    - Distribution and Sales support
    -Project Management and Country Representation
    - Incubation Services
    - Sourcing and Trading

    ➢ Sales & Business development for the Sourcing department
    ➢ Targeted prospection (Textile / Decorative - Furniture / Luxe / Wood)
    ➢ Sourcing (Textile / Hospitality Projects)
    ➢ Customer offers
    ➢ Marketing tools follow up & updates (Catalogues, Newsletter, Social networks, etc.)

  • JB MARTIN - Import/Export logistic assistant

    2015 - 2015

  • Stassen Group - Volunteer SIAL 2014 - Helph for french customers

    2014 - 2017 - Helped as a volunteer in Stassen Export booth at ANUGA 2015 & 2017 - COLOGNE
    - Helped as a volunteer in Stassen Export booth at SIAL 2014 & 2016 PARIS

    - Follow up of French clients - Requirements and translation

    - Intermédiaire entre Stassen Teas et les entreprises francaises / suivie clientèle après salons

  • Stassen Group - Export sales assistant

    2014 - 2014 I've done my internship in Colombo, Sri Lanka, within " Stassen Export (Pvt) Ltd " as Export Sales Assistant from May to July 2014

    I've completed professional tasks during this internship period in Export department (coconut desiccated).

    ➢ Identification of potential customers (mainly in Europe)
    ➢ Prospecting activities (mailing, phoning)
    ➢ Follow up of prospects/clients
    ➢ Sales administration
    ➢ Sales analysis

    I've also been in Import department/Food department a few weeks and observed FMCG Managers (Mars, Kellogs, Heinz...)

Formations

  • Hoa Sen University (Ho Chi Minh)

    Ho Chi Minh 2016 - 2017 Bachelor

    The International Business Bachelor Degree (Licence Professionnelle Commerce, mention Échanges Internationaux) is a cooperation program between Hoa Sen University (called HSU) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Paris-Est Créteil University (called UPEC) in France.

    School program is designed by UPEC and adapted to Asian markets by HSU. The recruitment, organization and management are set under the r

  • Lycée Carcouet

    Nantes 2013 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :