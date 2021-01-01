Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GOURDON
Ajouter
Pierre GOURDON
BERGEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Palfinger Marine
- Mechanical engineer
2013 - maintenant
Liebherr
- Stagiare Lean manufacturing
Biberach an der Riss
2013 - 2013
Formations
INSA TOULOUSE (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2007 - 2013
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z