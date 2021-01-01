Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GRAMFORT
Ajouter
Pierre GRAMFORT
Pouilly-en-Auxois
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Auxant
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BigMat Stoker
- RESPONSABLE BASE DE DONNEES
Pouilly-en-Auxois
2015 - maintenant
Formations
CCI (Dijon)
Dijon
2013 - 2014
Réseau
Ana SUAREZ CARMONA
Dominique GHAMY
Emmanuel AUBRY
Mathieu FREYSZ
Paco GANDARA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z