Pierre GRIMAUD

Entreprises

  • TMC Innovation - Technicien Qualité

    Rennes 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT Carquefou (Nantes)

    Nantes 2015 - 2016 Licence Professionnelle LOGIQUAL

    Spécialisation en Qualité Industrielle
    Formation en alternance chez TMC Innovation

  • Lycée Joliot Curie

    Rennes 2011 - 2013 BTS IPM option Productique

  • Lycée Marcel Callo Bac STI GMP

    Redon 2009 - 2011

