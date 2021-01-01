Retail
Pierre GRIMAUD
Pierre GRIMAUD
Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TMC Innovation
- Technicien Qualité
Rennes
2015 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Carquefou (Nantes)
Nantes
2015 - 2016
Licence Professionnelle LOGIQUAL
Spécialisation en Qualité Industrielle
Formation en alternance chez TMC Innovation
Lycée Joliot Curie
Rennes
2011 - 2013
BTS IPM option Productique
Lycée Marcel Callo Bac STI GMP
Redon
2009 - 2011
Marie Claire POISSEAU
