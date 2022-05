Pierre GUIBOURG

Bausch & Lomb a Valeant Company

2014 - Valeant General Manager Bausch+Lomb France Benelux & president Chauvin Laboratory

2010-2013 President and general Manager Chauvin Laboratoratory France & Benelux

2007-2010 OTC commercial Director Marketing + sales

2005-2007 OTC sales director

Pfizer

2001 –2004 Hospital Area Manager.

1998 -2001: Regional Director Parke-Davis.

Johnson & Johnson

1995 – 1998 Product Manager

French Army

1994 Buyer:





Education 1986-1993



Mastère Marketing



Pharmacist PhD & Pharmacology Master (Paris XI)



Part time experience: Roche : Product manager assistant Hivid® (6 months). Rhône-Poulenc Rorer: clinical study (8 months). Pharmacy: part time 3 years.



Other

Language: French and English