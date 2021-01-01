Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GUILLARM
Ajouter
Pierre GUILLARM
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ppg Distribution
- Attaché Technico Commercial
2013 - maintenant
Ppg Distribution
- Vendeur Comptoir
2012 - 2013
Ppg Distribution
- Vendeur Comptoir en alternance
2010 - 2012
BAC+2 en alternance au centre de formation de la Chambre des Commerces et de l'Industrie à Lyon-Vaise.
Formations
Chambre De Commerce Et D'Industrie De Lyon CCIL
Lyon
2010 - 2012
bac +2
Lycée La Martiniere Monplaisir
Lyon
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Coralie VAN MOERKERCKE
Xavier ALLONNEAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z