Menu

Pierre GUILLARM

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ppg Distribution - Attaché Technico Commercial

    2013 - maintenant

  • Ppg Distribution - Vendeur Comptoir

    2012 - 2013

  • Ppg Distribution - Vendeur Comptoir en alternance

    2010 - 2012 BAC+2 en alternance au centre de formation de la Chambre des Commerces et de l'Industrie à Lyon-Vaise.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :