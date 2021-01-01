Pierre-Jacques GANDINO

Efectis France
- Ingénieur études structure - Fire safety structural engineer
SAINT AUBIN2013 - 2016Etude du comportement au feu de structures (béton armé, acier, bois) en lien avec la réglementation incendie et les Eurocodes
Calcul par éléments finis : calculs thermiques et thermo-mécanique
Logiciels : Safir, Ansys, Lenas
Gestion d'affaires : démarche client, rédaction d'offres commerciales pour des études d'ingénierie incendie, suivi budgétaire
Structural fire safety engineer and project leader :
- Drafting of technical and commercial contracts for fire safety engineering studies, customer relationship management, budget monitoring
- Public/industrial/nuclear buildings studies (reinforced concrete, steel, wood, mixed) regarding French fire safety regulation
- Analysis of building structures subjected to fire and writing study reports
- Collapsing condition studies on storage buildings and mezzanines
- FEM calculations (software : ANSYS, SAFIR, LENAS)
- French/European calculation norms (Eurocodes, NF-EN-1990 to NF-EN-1998)
EFECTIS France
- Recherche et Développement
SAINT AUBIN2013 - 2013Modélisation du comportement au feu d'un plancher mixte bois-béton :
Création d'un modèle 3D représentant le comportement au feu d'un plancher mixte bois-béton. Calculs thermiques et mécaniques par éléments finis via le logiciel SAFIR.
Caractérisation de matériaux par calculs de transfert thermique
Modeling of fire behavior of a wood-concrete composite floor:
Creating a 3D model representing the fire behavior of a wood-concrete composite floor.
Thermal and mechanical calculations using the finite element software : SAFIR.
Characterization of materials by heat transfer calculations
Soletanche Bachy
- Assistant conducteur de travaux
Rueil-Malmaison2012 - 2012Gestion quotidienne du chantier et bilans budgétaires
Suivi de chantier : métrés, fiches de contrôles
Type de chantiers : renforcement et renouvellement des fondations (type micropieux) de pylônes électriques HT
Un mois sur chantier en tant que main d'oeuvre
Daily site management and fiscal balances
Site supervision: quantities, control sheets
Type of projects: strengthening and renewal of high voltage electricity pylon's foundations (micropiles)
One month on site as labor
EUROVIA
- Ouvrier - Main d'oeuvre
Rueil Malmaison2011 - 2011Stage ouvrier : main d'oeuvre sur chantiers de rénovation de routes