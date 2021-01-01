Menu

Pierre-Jacques GANDINO

SAINT AUBIN

En résumé

Ingénieur d'étude structure, chargé d'affaires

Structural fire safety engineer, project leader

Entreprises

  • Efectis France - Ingénieur études structure - Fire safety structural engineer

    SAINT AUBIN 2013 - 2016 Etude du comportement au feu de structures (béton armé, acier, bois) en lien avec la réglementation incendie et les Eurocodes
    Calcul par éléments finis : calculs thermiques et thermo-mécanique
    Logiciels : Safir, Ansys, Lenas
    Gestion d'affaires : démarche client, rédaction d'offres commerciales pour des études d'ingénierie incendie, suivi budgétaire


    Structural fire safety engineer and project leader :
    - Drafting of technical and commercial contracts for fire safety engineering studies, customer relationship management, budget monitoring
    - Public/industrial/nuclear buildings studies (reinforced concrete, steel, wood, mixed) regarding French fire safety regulation
    - Analysis of building structures subjected to fire and writing study reports
    - Collapsing condition studies on storage buildings and mezzanines
    - FEM calculations (software : ANSYS, SAFIR, LENAS)
    - French/European calculation norms (Eurocodes, NF-EN-1990 to NF-EN-1998)

  • EFECTIS France - Recherche et Développement

    SAINT AUBIN 2013 - 2013 Modélisation du comportement au feu d'un plancher mixte bois-béton :
    Création d'un modèle 3D représentant le comportement au feu d'un plancher mixte bois-béton. Calculs thermiques et mécaniques par éléments finis via le logiciel SAFIR.
    Caractérisation de matériaux par calculs de transfert thermique

    Modeling of fire behavior of a wood-concrete composite floor:
    Creating a 3D model representing the fire behavior of a wood-concrete composite floor.
    Thermal and mechanical calculations using the finite element software : SAFIR.
    Characterization of materials by heat transfer calculations

  • Soletanche Bachy - Assistant conducteur de travaux

    Rueil-Malmaison 2012 - 2012 Gestion quotidienne du chantier et bilans budgétaires
    Suivi de chantier : métrés, fiches de contrôles
    Type de chantiers : renforcement et renouvellement des fondations (type micropieux) de pylônes électriques HT
    Un mois sur chantier en tant que main d'oeuvre

    Daily site management and fiscal balances
    Site supervision: quantities, control sheets
    Type of projects: strengthening and renewal of high voltage electricity pylon's foundations (micropiles)
    One month on site as labor

  • EUROVIA - Ouvrier - Main d'oeuvre

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2011 Stage ouvrier : main d'oeuvre sur chantiers de rénovation de routes

Formations

  • Polytech'Clermont-Ferrand

    Clermont Ferrand 2010 - 2013 Ingénieur Génie Civil - Structures et ouvrages

    Génie civil structures et ouvrages, bâtiment, Travaux Publics

    Civil engineering

