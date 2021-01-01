Pierre LABEYRIE

A highly experienced professional with business knowledge and technical qualifications and the ability to lead large-scale corporate projects.
SUMMARY:
Over 10 years of career track and positive record of accomplishment in various business areas (telecommunications, automobiles, public grant aid etc.)
Extensive experience in International Sales,Market Research and Market Planning tasks (Competitive Intelligence, Strategic Planning Management, Quarterly Sales Report Analysis) in telecommunications, automobiles and hardware/software
Full professional proficiency in 4 languages (Fr,Sp,Eng,Jp)
Specialties: International Sales,Trade & Marketing, Coordination, Market Planning, Strategic Planning Management, IT Consulting (SaaS pre-sales and business development,network, security systems, CISCO, VMware implementation, IT budgeting), solid knowledge of Web/OS /SW/HW / Installation of CMS (Wordpress, Prestashop) from Scratch, running, maintenance, Online Marketing / Good overall understanding of HTML5/CSS3/PHP/MySQL/Javascript, Email marketing, Video Editing , CISCO Systems maintenance, extensive knowledge of most VMware and HyperV products (best practice and troubleshooting servers, VMs, Hypervisors...) ,On Site Interpretation,Translation.
Lived in France, U.K., Germany, Japan and The Philippines.
Mes compétences :
CCNA - Architecture systèmes et réseaux, SQL, VMware, MS HyperV, Citrix, Linux
Recherche de partenariats
Développement commercial
Marketing International et stratégie de commu
Traduction simultanée
Analyse de marche
Recherche de financement
Gestion des ressources humaines
Prospection commerciale
Stratégie commerciale
Interprétariat
Gestion de budget prévisionnel
Veille Stratégique
Marketing
Management
Traduction
Gestion de Projets
Consultant
Parle 4 langues (Fr, Es, An, Jp)