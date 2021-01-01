Menu

Pierre LABEYRIE

  • Lionbridge Technologies K.K.
Tokyo

En résumé

A highly experienced professional with business knowledge and technical qualifications and the ability to lead large-scale corporate projects.

SUMMARY:
Over 10 years of career track and positive record of accomplishment in various business areas (telecommunications, automobiles, public grant aid etc.)
Extensive experience in International Sales,Market Research and Market Planning tasks (Competitive Intelligence, Strategic Planning Management, Quarterly Sales Report Analysis) in telecommunications, automobiles and hardware/software
Full professional proficiency in 4 languages (Fr,Sp,Eng,Jp)

Specialties: International Sales,Trade & Marketing, Coordination, Market Planning, Strategic Planning Management, IT Consulting (SaaS pre-sales and business development,network, security systems, CISCO, VMware implementation, IT budgeting), solid knowledge of Web/OS /SW/HW / Installation of CMS (Wordpress, Prestashop) from Scratch, running, maintenance, Online Marketing / Good overall understanding of HTML5/CSS3/PHP/MySQL/Javascript, Email marketing, Video Editing , CISCO Systems maintenance, extensive knowledge of most VMware and HyperV products (best practice and troubleshooting servers, VMs, Hypervisors...) ,On Site Interpretation,Translation.

Lived in France, U.K., Germany, Japan and The Philippines.

Mes compétences :
CCNA - Architecture systèmes et réseaux, SQL, VMware, MS HyperV, Citrix, Linux
Recherche de partenariats
Développement commercial
Marketing International et stratégie de commu
Traduction simultanée
Analyse de marche
Recherche de financement
Gestion des ressources humaines
Prospection commerciale
Stratégie commerciale
Interprétariat
Gestion de budget prévisionnel
Veille Stratégique
Marketing
Management
Traduction
Gestion de Projets
Consultant
Parle 4 langues (Fr, Es, An, Jp)

    Technique | Tokyo 2019 - 2021

    Leadership role in mapping the service offerings to specific customer requirements
    Cutting-edge solutions advisor, leveraging technical competency and process innovation whilst keenly driving for efficiency gains and cost optimization
    Client opportunity assessment, review and analysis of IT infrastructure, current localization processes and technologies, liaising with infrastructure and best practices
    Align the company's technology stack to optimize localization process
    Identify, analyze and engage potential technical partners to optimize the company's solutions
    Identify and propose strategic improvements to tools, processes and workflows to optimize day-to-day delivery
    ----------------------------
    エンタープライズアーキテクト　大規模なソフトウェアプロジェクトにおいて全般的なフレームワークと要件を策定する。経営上層部と密に連携し、プロジェクトの目標を定める。

    【業務内容】
    　・ソリューションアーキテクト　社全体に影響を与えるような広範なソリューションのデザインを決定する。ソリューションが事前に定義されたパラメータ（エンタープライズアーキテクトにより規定されたものなど）に適合するように計らうほか、ソリューションを実装する技術スタッフと協力してより詳細なデザイン要件を規定する。
    役割：
    - 効率の向上とコストの最適化を鋭意推進しながら、技術的能力とプロセス革新を活用する最先端のソリューションアドバイザー
    - ITインフラストラクチャ、現在のローカリゼーションプロセスとテクノロジーのクライアント機会評価、レビュー、分析、インフラストラクチャとベストプラクティスとの連携
    - ローカリゼーションプロセスを最適化するために会社のテクノロジースタックを調整する
    - 潜在的な技術パートナーを特定、分析、関与させて、会社のソリューションを最適化する

  • TEPCO Ventures - Business Consultant - Competitive Intelligence and Innovation Task Force TEPCO Ventures, IoT

    Technique | Tokyo 2018 - 2018

    Strategic investments / Strategic alliances / Strategic partnerships in/with global venture companies focusing on energy and electric power industries.
    IoT based optimization center aimed at increasing the fuel efficiency and operations of TEPCO's power plants.

    Electricity utilities and the broader utility industry have been subjected to sharp changes as a result of the "5Ds" - deregulation, decentralization, decarbonization, digitalization and decreasing population. To adapt to these changes for long-term business sustainability, TEPCO's New Business Task Force so far has been investing in domestic and overseas ventures offering advanced business models and commercializing promising ideas from both inside and outside of TEPCO.

  • Rakutabi Guide K.K. - Gérant.

    Direction générale | Tokyo 2017 - maintenant

    Travel serenely in Japan through our private tour guides. They will accompany you for a first or umpteenth trip alone (e) or more, to discover more inevitable or unknown places.
    Rakutabi is made of passionate people who love to bring the best that Japan has to offer to his visitors.

    Our multinational team is based in Japan and most of us have been working within the tourism – leisure industry for many years. Our goal is to provide you a real private – customized – private guiding experience through the main touristic locations (Tokyo, Kamakura, Hakone, Kyoto, Nara, Osaka…).
    ​Your Rakutabi guide, chosen for his/her friendliness, cultural knowledge and helpfulness, will assist you to better enjoy your stay.
    By introducing you to the local customs and sending you to the best places, our Rakutabi guide helps you have a unique experience of daily life in Japan, total immersion.

    Contactable by phone and email throughout your stay to assist and provide information, our Rakutabi guides will allow you to discover Japan safely.

  • LM3LABS - Independant Representative

    2013 - 2014 •Xloudia is a cloud-based solution for large-scale deployment of Augmented Reality/Image Recognition projects.
    •Xloudia recognizes millions of markers/products/images for millions of users on heterogeneous client devices.
    •Xloudia brings together the best of 2 worlds:
    •The best Image Recognition and tracking algorithms on the market for tracking anything that is visible to a camera.
    •Load-balancing algorithms for cloud servers enabling light fast performances.
    •Xloudia enables new business models in:

    m-Commerce
    Publishing
    Gaming
    Augmented Reality

    •In action : http://www.lm3labs.com/xloudia/demo/

  • GLOBAAL - COO - Responsable Exécutif Développement Commercial et Support Technique

    2012 - maintenant • Product Strategy
    • Marketing operations
    • Develop/execute/evaluate marketing strategies and tactics that drive demonstrable revenue, share gains and customer/partner engagement
    • Partnerships for sales in account acquisition/ development
    • Plan sales strategies and targets through targeting key clients, identifying key decision makers and leverage opportunities
    • Building up business partner relationship, and manage sales opportunities at a global scale level
    • Effectively build and optimize long term, sustainable and profitable relationships with clients that fully maximize VMware use.

  • GLOBAAL K.K. - Data Center Virtualization (VMware) Business Developper (APAC)

    Informatique | Tokyo 2012 - 2017

    [Self employed - Partner Business Manager] www.globaal1.net
    • Product Strategy
    • Marketing operations
    • Develop/execute/evaluate marketing strategies and tactics that drive demonstrable revenue, share gains and customer/partner engagement
    • Partnerships for sales in account acquisition/ development
    • Plan sales strategies and targets through targeting key clients, identifying key decision makers and leverage opportunities
    • Building up business partner relationship, and manage sales opportunities at a global scale level
    • Effectively build and optimize long term, sustainable and profitable relationships with clients that fully maximize VMware use.
    https://nettonetto.jp

  • DTWO Solutions Co.Ltd - Planificateur de marché.

    2010 - 2012 DTWO Solutions se veut comme une rampe de soutien à toute organisation/entreprise désireuse de s'installer durablement sur le marché Japonais et offrant une foultitude de produits/services permettant d'élargir le champ d'action de ces entreprises vers une échelle plus globale.
    Exemple de liste de services d'aide à la pénatration des marchés :
    -Intelligence de compétition, enquêtes, recherches de marché.
    -Services administratifs d'aide à l'inscription au registres national des commerces et sociétés nippons.
    -Localisation de produits/services spécifiques.
    -Amélioration de la chaine de distribution et support logistique des ventes.
    -Services d'aide à l'incubation sur les marchés.
    -Planification budgétaite pour investissements en technologies de l'information (de type audit ERP).
    -Renouvellement/installation de nouveaux équipements informatiques (CISCO Systems, Rooters, etc).
    - Analyses budgétaires de dépenses en matériels informatiques.

    Missions et réalisations:
    -Identifier les besoins et enjeux réels de l'implantation juridique et commerciale de plusieurs entreprises européennes (France, Allemagne) sur le sol japonais (études de faisabilité, simulations budgétaires,etc)
    -Faciliter l'aide à l'incubation de deux sociétés informatiques américaines.
    -Coordination de la communication entre nos partenaires de sous-traitement (comptables, services juridique, etc) et nos entreprises clientes via des vidéos conférences (coordinateur et traducteur simultané)

  • Teknowmics Co.Ltd - Analyse de marché / Responsable ventes secteur Asie du Sud-Est

    2010 - 2012 Rôle:
    -Planificateur de marché ,représentant des ventes Smartdocs pour la société Teknowmics pour la région d’Asie du Sud-Est

    Missions et réalisations:
    -A établi d’importants partenariats avec des entreprises SSII et de télécommunications dans la région d’Asie du Sud-Est (Nomura Securties ; IBM Cloud Japan ,Cinemacraft (Singapour)
    -A ainsi contribué de manière positive au développement du chiffre d’affaires des ventes du logiciel (1er trimestre 12 -> + 27%)
    -A organisé et réprésenté le logiciel Smartdocs au cours deux salons Nouvelle Technologies de Cloud Computing, Tokyo Mai 2011 et Singapour Mars 2012.

  • Pj-transervices - Traducteur - Interprète indépendant

    Autre | Tokyo 2010 - maintenant

    P-j Translation Services Co.Ltd was created with the purpose to serve businesses engaged in international activities or simply dealing with language barriers.
    www.pj-transervices.com

    JAP->ENG | JAP->FR | ENG->FR | SP->FR

    Professional and Experienced Linguist

    Specialization in IT, Automotive, Telecom, International Cooperation and Marketing

    Quality and Efficiency.

    Our Mission :

    Localizing words for a globalizing world is our motto. We enable businesses to communicate with their customers with engaging and localized results. We support the international businesses cycle on all levels from legal documentation translation to marketing and website localization. We support all channels of business communication and constantly evolve with the business environment.

    --------------------
    一口に翻訳と言っても、その内容はお客様によってさまざまです。P-j Translation Services Co.Ltd翻訳サービスでは、お客様の一人一人のニーズに合うよう、いろいろなサービスをご提供しております。
    P-j Translation Services Co.Ltdのサイトイメージ
    論文サポートのP-j Translation Services Co.Ltd
    論文の校正・校閲・添削

    弊社が高い判断基準の下に厳選したアメリカやヨーロッパの医学・薬学・歯学・分子生物学・生化学・物理学・工学・化学・農学・水産学・生物学・バイオ・環境科学等の分野のネイティブの研究者が、その専門性を背景に、適切なコメントを交えた Q&A方式で論文・英文中のあいまいな部分を取り除き、 完成度の高い論文に仕上げます。
    論文翻訳

    現役の研究者や大学教授、名誉教授等、専門性において優れた日本人の科学者が翻訳、それをネイティブの研究者が校正・校閲・添削することにより、完成度の高い英語論文作成のお手伝いをさせて頂いております。

  • P-j Transervices Co.Ltd - CEO

    2010 - maintenant Market entry research geared at SMEs and small growing tech oriented enterprises through direct interaction with Japanese potential partners/clients

    Translation / Interpretation,Liaison, facilitation, trust building for first approach

    Mission organisation and follow-up of your business in Japan

    Acceleration of business interactions with current partners/prospects

    Conflict management through direct dialogue with local partners

    Localization

  • JICA / JICS - Agence Japonaise de Coopération Internationale - Coordinateur/superviseur sur les contrats de travaux civils internationaux.

    2009 - 2010 Coordinateur avec les antennes Européennes
    Superviseur de la faisabilité des contrats et du bon déroulement de la procédure d'octroi des prêts publics internationaux ainsi que de la passation des marchés (travaux d'ingénierie civile).
    Emploi de consultants et passations de marchés de biens et de services.

    Missions et réalisations:
    -veille à la bonne conduite des contrats avec les instances gouvernementales des pays concernés (déplacements réguliers en Asie du Sud Est)
    -coordinateur de la liaison entre les antennnes JICA dans la région Asie du Sud et le bureau central à Tokyo.
    -inteprète et traducteur
    -4 langues utilisées au quotidien

  • Maruboshi Nissan Co Ltd - Analyste de marché-Coordinateur-Traducteur

    2007 - 2009 Marché des systèmes de navigation par satellite.
    -Coordination , communication avec les antennes européennes (Paris et Amsterdam)
    -Veille technologique, analyse des forces et faiblesses des compétiteurs présents sur le marché japonais.
    -Support client
    -Traductions.

  • Fujitsu Co Ltd- Taisei Corp/ Tokyo-Japan - Instructeur/Consultant en Français et Anglais des affaires.

    2004 - 2007 Societe Fujitsu Ltd Japan (Tokyo-Kawasaki)

    Enseignement de l'Anglais des Affaires aux employes de la societe Fujitsu (secteur "Engineering and Competitive Intelligence").
    Etudes de cas Marketing
    Etudes de cas Strategiques
    Seminaires (ex:l'innovation dans les grandes entreprises Japonaises...).
    Discussions libres.

  • MOTOROLA GmbH / Frankfurt-Germany - Assistant Manager

    2003 - 2003 Département « Strategy & Competitive Intelligence»
    -Mise en place d’études de marché au sein du département radio CGISS Motorola GmbH
    -Veille concurrentielle et positionnement stratégique du marché ‘Digital TETRA’ Radio Motorola)
    -Analyse des ventes trimestrielles et rapports
    -Création d’une base de données statistiques de veille stratégique sur trois pays Européens : Belgique, Pays-Bas et Luxembourg.

  • IAE Pau -Toulouse

    Pau / Toulouse 2003 - 2003 Master in International Business and Management Studies.

  • Economics And Business Studies 4th year of social sciences and economic studies (Pau / Toulouse)

    Pau / Toulouse 2001 - 2002 Economics, statistics, macro-economics, marketing, strategy, accounting management

    University of Economics, Ｐａｕ-Toulouse - France.

  • European Business Management School (E.B.M.S.), U.K. E.B.M.S. (Bristol)

    Bristol 1999 - 2001 Economics, Marketing, Project Management,

    Economics, Management, International Trade.

