Pierre LABEYRIE

A highly experienced professional with business knowledge and technical qualifications and the ability to lead large-scale corporate projects.



SUMMARY:

Over 10 years of career track and positive record of accomplishment in various business areas (telecommunications, automobiles, public grant aid etc.)

Extensive experience in International Sales,Market Research and Market Planning tasks (Competitive Intelligence, Strategic Planning Management, Quarterly Sales Report Analysis) in telecommunications, automobiles and hardware/software

Full professional proficiency in 4 languages (Fr,Sp,Eng,Jp)



Specialties: International Sales,Trade & Marketing, Coordination, Market Planning, Strategic Planning Management, IT Consulting (SaaS pre-sales and business development,network, security systems, CISCO, VMware implementation, IT budgeting), solid knowledge of Web/OS /SW/HW / Installation of CMS (Wordpress, Prestashop) from Scratch, running, maintenance, Online Marketing / Good overall understanding of HTML5/CSS3/PHP/MySQL/Javascript, Email marketing, Video Editing , CISCO Systems maintenance, extensive knowledge of most VMware and HyperV products (best practice and troubleshooting servers, VMs, Hypervisors...) ,On Site Interpretation,Translation.



Lived in France, U.K., Germany, Japan and The Philippines.



Mes compétences :

CCNA - Architecture systèmes et réseaux, SQL, VMware, MS HyperV, Citrix, Linux

Recherche de partenariats

Développement commercial

Marketing International et stratégie de commu

Traduction simultanée

Analyse de marche

Recherche de financement

Gestion des ressources humaines

Prospection commerciale

Stratégie commerciale

Interprétariat

Gestion de budget prévisionnel

Veille Stratégique

Marketing

Management

Traduction

Gestion de Projets

Consultant

Parle 4 langues (Fr, Es, An, Jp)