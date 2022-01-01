Menu

Pierre MOREAU

Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Actance - Développeur front end

    Nantes 2012 - maintenant

  • HPJ Solutions - Intégrateur - chef de projet web

    2010 - 2012

  • Blakkat - Graphiste - Intégrateur - Chef de projet web

    2010 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :