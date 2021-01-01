Pierre NOYER

CE QUI SUIT EST EN FRANÇAIS PLUS BAS:



My main fields of expertise are:



1) Manufacturing, marketing including translation duties.



I act as a contractor for a company which distributes equipments for the processing of plastic film. From extruders to packaging lines, including: winding, slitting, corona treatment, flexo-printing, solvent recycling or treatment, embossing, perforation, welding.



My duties include facilitation of interface between customers and manufacturers and their technicians, as well as with certifying bodies (TÜV, Norisco), mainly in German and French. I also provide translations and production of technical data and stall assistance during trade exhibitions. As a result of this experience, I am a highly competent technical translator who produces a translation only after extensive consultation with manufacturers and users and after having fully grasped the technical process at play. I then use the terminology (and if necessary the vernacular) specific to the industry in question. Something few translators do, as few of them are technicians and few technicians are translators.



2) Language education



I am fluent in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Breton. This affords me an understanding of the connections existing between certain languages, as well as of language as a phenomenon.



I produced an Honours thesis on the subject of the prediction and management of learning difficulties in monolingual English-speaking learners.



I teach French at primary and secondary level and to adults. I also have taught English as a second language and German at secondary level in Australia.



I have run my own language-teaching organization, employing four teachers of French and Japanese, as the service provider in charge of foreign language education for a hospitality college.



My duties have involved or involve design of accredited curricula and teaching methodologies for use by other teachers. My specialty is corrective phonetics.



Mes principaux domaines de compétence:



1) Secteur industriel et commercial, y compris traduction



J'effectue des missions pour une entreprise de distribution de matériels divers liés au travail du film plastique. Ces matériels vont de l'extrudeuse à la ligne d'emballage, en passant par tous les stades de bobinage, découpage, traitement corona, impression, traitement ou recyclage des solvants, gaufrage, perforation, soudure.



Mes tâches comprennent l'accompagnement des rapports client-commettant-techniciens-organismes de certification, principalement en français-allemand, traductions et rédaction de notices techniques, tenue de stands d'exposition. Ceci fait de moi un traducteur technique hautement compétent, car je n'effectue ma traduction qu'après m'être concerté avec constructeurs et utilisateurs et après avoir compris parfaitement les processus techniques en jeu. J'applique ensuite la terminologie (voire le jargon) propre au secteur concerné.



2) Secteur éducatif et linguistique



Je parle couramment l'allemand, l'anglais, l'espagnol et l'italien, ainsi que le breton littéraire et un parler breton régional. Ceci me donne une certaine capacité à discerner des liens existant entre certaines langues et à comprendre les phénomènes linguistiques.



J'ai produit une thèse d'Honours (diplôme de 2e cycle) sur l'anticipation et la gestion des problèmes d'apprentissage du français chez les apprenants anglophones monolingues.



J'enseigne le FLE dans le primaire, le secondaire et aux adultes. J'ai également enseigné l'anglais LE et l'allemand dans le secondaire australien.



J'ai dirigé ma propre structure d'enseignement, employant quatre profs de français et japonais, en tant que prestataire de service chargé de l'enseignement des langues pour une école hôtelière.



J'ai donc créé des programmes accrédités et j'ai conçu (et conçois toujours) des approches pédagogiques utilisables par d'autres enseignants. Je me spécialise en phonologie corrective.



Mes compétences :

Culture

Culture générale

Multilinguisme

ouverture d'esprit

Rapports humains