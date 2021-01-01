Menu

Quelly LONETE

paris

En résumé

Hi,

Living in Thailand since 2011, I am always looking for new job opportunity in HR and communication.I am open-minded, adventurous, hard-working, adaptable, and trustworthy. All of my international experiences noted in my
profile have left lasting impressions on my outlook on life.
I love to work abroad because understanding different cultures gives me a strong sense of accomplishment.

My education includes a degree in commercial activity, a bachelor degree in communications
and a master`s degree in human resources. Through these studies, I have gained in-depth
knowledge of many commercial, communication and sociology subjects.

So,I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if I can answer any questions.
e-mail : kelly.lonete@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Athlétisme
Communication
Communication interne
Formation
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
HR
Communication de crise
Communication politique
Communication publique
Relation presse
Relations publiques
Analyse politique
Training
Politique
Médias
Journalisme
Coaching

Entreprises

  • Light consultants - CONSULTANTE ( recrutement cadre A/A+) SECTEUR PUBLIC

    paris 2017 - maintenant Conseil aux élus depuis 1989, LIGHT Consultants est le cabinet leader sur le secteur public / parapublic du recrutement de cadres A et A+.
    Les consultants, spécialistes de la sphère publique, accompagnent les décideurs dans la gestion de leurs ressources humaines, et les candidats dans leur évolution professionnelle.

  • SMTVD Syndicat Martiniquais de traitement et valorisation des déchets - 2ème Vice-Présidente

    2014 - maintenant

  • Ville du Robert Martinique - Maire-Adjointe, élue déléguée à la communication

    2014 - maintenant

  • Communauté d'agglomération du pays nord Martinique - Conseillère communautaire

    2014 - maintenant

  • SMART TRAFFIC - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    2012 - maintenant Smart Traffic est un des leaders mondiaux de fournisseurs de services de référencement et a été
    décernée la 10ème place des entreprises a plus fortes croissances par le Sunday Times Tech Track
    en 2011.

  • Lanna business LTD Chiang Mai Thailand - Sales co-ordinator

    2011 - 2011

  • Pharma professionals Europe - Recruitment consultant London

    Warszawa 2010 - 2011 Contacting customers and gathering information of job assignments.
    Handling recruitment assignments: screening applications, interviewing, assessing and selecting candidates.
    Interviewing, assessing and selecting candidates by interviewing and matching them to jobs; introducing candidates to customers.
    Preparing shortlisted suitable candidates, resumes and presenting to clients.
    Managing candidates through the process, ensuring an outstanding candidate experience
    Ensuring that new hires are properly on boarded

  • Secondary school London - French Teacher

    2009 - 2010 Teach students using a systematic plan of lectures, Evaluate progress, determine individual needs of students

  • Randstad in house Service - Account manager

    2008 - 2009 .....

  • Credit Mutuel Nord Europe Lille France - Human resources assistant (at Career administration head office)

    2008 - 2008 Definition of a Brand corporate label: employment survey, benchmarking.
    Employee Performance Appraisal checking: Identify candidates with strong potential and assist to Human resources feed back meeting.
    Website re-designing (RH parts): create a new classification tree.
    Affiliates social infrastructure updating.

  • Robert city hall at Martinique (French West Indies) - Communication project assistant

    2007 - 2007 Create a new Employees welcome booklet

  • Casino Bateliere Plazza groupe Cogit Schoelcher Martinique - Marketing Assistant (Work experience placement)

    2006 - 2006 Membership Card coordination, Mailing and Events Coordinator

  • Centre-Auto–Cars brand concessionary - Commercial agent (Work experience placement)

    2004 - 2004 Advice and Sell cars

Formations

Réseau

