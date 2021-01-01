Quelly LONETE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Robert
Hi,
Living in Thailand since 2011, I am always looking for new job opportunity in HR and communication.I am open-minded, adventurous, hard-working, adaptable, and trustworthy. All of my international experiences noted in my
profile have left lasting impressions on my outlook on life.
I love to work abroad because understanding different cultures gives me a strong sense of accomplishment.
My education includes a degree in commercial activity, a bachelor degree in communications
and a master`s degree in human resources. Through these studies, I have gained in-depth
knowledge of many commercial, communication and sociology subjects.
So,I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if I can answer any questions.
e-mail : kelly.lonete@gmail.com
Mes compétences :
Athlétisme
Communication
Communication interne
Formation
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
HR
Communication de crise
Communication politique
Communication publique
Relation presse
Relations publiques
Analyse politique
Training
Politique
Médias
Journalisme
Coaching