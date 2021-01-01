Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin ALEX
Ajouter
Quentin ALEX
ST VINCENT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Lycée La Fayette
Clermont Ferrand
2013 - 2014
BTS Systèmes électroniques
Obtention du BTS session 2013 / 2014
Lycée La Fayette
Clermont Ferrand
2012 - 2013
BTS
Lycée Carnot
Roanne
2011 - 2012
STI électrotechnique
Obtention du Baccalauréat session 2011 / 2012
Réseau
Béatrice GUILLEMET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z