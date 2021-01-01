Menu

Quentin ALEX

ST VINCENT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Lycée La Fayette

    Clermont Ferrand 2013 - 2014 BTS Systèmes électroniques

    Obtention du BTS session 2013 / 2014

  • Lycée La Fayette

    Clermont Ferrand 2012 - 2013 BTS

  • Lycée Carnot

    Roanne 2011 - 2012 STI électrotechnique

    Obtention du Baccalauréat session 2011 / 2012

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :