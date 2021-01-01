Menu

Quentin BETRANCOURT

BORDEAUX

I am currently in my first year of master degree, majoring in business with a concentration in finance. The formation alternates between intensive course work with internships abroad in order to prepare students for a career in international business.

My courses have provided me with a strong background in the methodologies required for successfully analyzing and synthesizing important financial information and in preparing documentation to assist management when making critical business decisions.

I am a quick learner and enjoy the challenges of doing comparative, quantitative and cash-flow analysis in addition to corporate finance.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Final Cut Pro
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Oztimum Asutralia - Assistant sales manager

    2013 - maintenant - Managing internships between students and companies.
    - Management collocations BforB's houses in Sydney.

  • Billabong Bordeaux - Client advisor

    2012 - maintenant - Working as a seller during intensives periods: Christmas and sales period.

  • Passé Présent Futur SA - Assistant Inventory

    2011 - 2011 - Inventory management
    - This company is a wholesaler in house decorations.

  • ACPV - Sail instructor

    2008 - 2010 - I supervised groups of persons and made them learn windsurf.
    - Summer job

Formations

  • INSEEC Business School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2013 - 2014

  • INSEEC Business School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2012 - 2015 Master Business School

    - Master level endorsed by the state ;
    - Degree in Business Administration: 2nd year student for a 3-year program, which alternates intensive course work with internships in France and abroad, and which prepares students for a career in International Business

  • Lycée Du Grand Noumea (Dumbea)

    Dumbea 2010 - 2012 - Business course: 2-year intensive preparation to the BCE competition, which regroups all the National French Business School.
    - Intensive courses in corporate subjects (accounting, management, marketing) and general subjects (Mathematics, General culture, Languages)

  • Lycée Lapérouse

    Nouméa 2008 - 2008 Baccalaureate Degree

    - Equivalent to American high school diploma.

