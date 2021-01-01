Quentin BETRANCOURT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
I am currently in my first year of master degree, majoring in business with a concentration in finance. The formation alternates between intensive course work with internships abroad in order to prepare students for a career in international business.
My courses have provided me with a strong background in the methodologies required for successfully analyzing and synthesizing important financial information and in preparing documentation to assist management when making critical business decisions.
I am a quick learner and enjoy the challenges of doing comparative, quantitative and cash-flow analysis in addition to corporate finance.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Final Cut Pro
Adobe Photoshop