Quentin BOIDIN

Mérignac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
TeamWork
Pack Office
Marketing Principles
Social Media
Open Minded
Languages
Determinded

Entreprises

  • Ingeliance - Business Engineer

    Mérignac 2018 - maintenant Ingeliance is helping leaders in aerospace, defense, naval, transports and energy during the development of their projects!

    Ingeliance is a company with a huge expertise in R&D, numerical simulation, conception, industrialisation of tooling, until the maintenance engeneering. We are covering every step of the developpement of a project with high complexity!

    Our strenghts: Proximity with customers, Multidisciplinary expertise, Our
    commitment to results and quality of service.

  • Philips Lighting France - Junior Business Engineer

    Suresnes 2016 - 2018 Maintain a relationship with professionnal distributors
    Visit and inform the distributors about new products
    Increase the sales of Philips Lighting's products in each professional distributors
    Increase a personnal turnover with projects
    Provide price offers to my clients
    Provide lighting studies when needed for projects

  • Samboat - Business Developer

    2016 - 2016 "Samboat is a peer-to-peer boat-rentals website, where you can rent a boat at a lower price but also cover the costs of your boat by renting it. Samboat enables a connection between owners and tenants."

    Developping the concept in the French market and overseas:
    - Cold calling to invite boat-owners to rent their boats
    - Attend boat trade shows around France to present the concept to particulars
    - Manage local representatives who check the validity of the boats we propose on the website, to invite them to send us pictures of the boat, and to check that the boat is profitable.

  • Coton Doux - Business Manager

    2015 - 2016 During this 6 months internship, I had to manage a shop by managing the sales, the stock and the display of the items
    As the shops were localized in the international area of Paris (Le Marais), I had to opportunity to meet international retailers who were interested to sell Coton Doux's shirts in their own shops. Therefore, I had to propose to present the different collections and do a price offer to develop Coton Doux overseas

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Bordeaux 2016 - 2018 Master

    Apprenticeship at Philips Lighting as Junior Business Engineer.

  • University Of Alicante (Alicante)

    Alicante 2013 - 2014 International Erasmus Business Program

  • Southampton Solent University (Southampton Hampshire)

    Southampton Hampshire 2012 - 2015 Bachelor International Business Management

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Le Havre 2009 - 2012 Sciences Economiques et Sociales

