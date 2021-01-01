Quentin BONNAFET

-
Google
- EMEA Field Operations Associate (via Adecco)
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Bon Apettit
- Sales Team Membet
2015 - 2016
Racks Bar & Kitchen
- Chef
2015 - 2015
E. Leclerc
- Team Member
Ivry-sur-Seine
2014 - 2014
Groupama-Gan Vie
- Assistant Commercial
2013 - 2014
- Issuing insurance policies
- Elaboration of the annual balance sheet (commercial objectives, turnover, etc…)
- Creation of reference documents for the running of the department and the follow-up of the activity
ICS Assurances
- Gestionnaire Flotte Automobile
2012 - 2013
- Damage assessing, claim management, paying out indemnities/compensations, analyse survey reports.
- Establishment of innovative products and specific car fleet policies
- Issuing company’s insurance policies
MAIF
- Gestionnaire Sinistre
NIORT
2012 - 2012
- Claims settling(car accidents, propety damage, or bodily injuries), analyse survey reports
- Dealing with phone calls
D&P Assurances
- Chargé de Comptes
2010 - 2011
- Assessing risks , making estimates, issuing policies..
- Secondary Mission : selling K&R policies (kidnap and ransom)
Axa
- Gestionnaire Sinistre
2008 - 2010
- Claims settling, paying out indemnities/compensations (proprety damage and liability).
- Dealing with phone calls (insured, insurance agent, surveyor, etc).
- Asking for damages to the liable parties, fraud detection.