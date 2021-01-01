Menu

Quentin BONNAFET

Paris

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Google - EMEA Field Operations Associate (via Adecco)

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Bon Apettit - Sales Team Membet

    2015 - 2016

  • Racks Bar & Kitchen - Chef

    2015 - 2015

  • E. Leclerc - Team Member

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014

  • Groupama-Gan Vie - Assistant Commercial

    2013 - 2014 - Issuing insurance policies
    - Elaboration of the annual balance sheet (commercial objectives, turnover, etc…)
    - Creation of reference documents for the running of the department and the follow-up of the activity

  • ICS Assurances - Gestionnaire Flotte Automobile

    2012 - 2013 - Damage assessing, claim management, paying out indemnities/compensations, analyse survey reports.
    - Establishment of innovative products and specific car fleet policies
    - Issuing company’s insurance policies

  • MAIF - Gestionnaire Sinistre

    NIORT 2012 - 2012 - Claims settling(car accidents, propety damage, or bodily injuries), analyse survey reports
    - Dealing with phone calls

  • D&P Assurances - Chargé de Comptes

    2010 - 2011 - Assessing risks , making estimates, issuing policies..
    - Secondary Mission : selling K&R policies (kidnap and ransom)

  • Axa - Gestionnaire Sinistre

    2008 - 2010 - Claims settling, paying out indemnities/compensations (proprety damage and liability).
    - Dealing with phone calls (insured, insurance agent, surveyor, etc).
    - Asking for damages to the liable parties, fraud detection.

