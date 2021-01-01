Menu

Quentin BOUCHARD

Cluses

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Mécanique générale
Catia v5
Génie mécanique
Développement produit
Automobile
Gestion de la relation client
Conception mécanique
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Somfy - Mechanical engineer

    Cluses 2017 - maintenant - Mechanical and design engineer for new "indoor" products (electrical motors for rolling shutters),
    - Design modification management on existing products,
    - Suppliers direct technical contact,

  • Ntn-Snr - Project Leader - Application engineer

    Annecy 2013 - 2017 - Automotive products development: bearings for "Gearbox" and "Suspension" applications,
    - Project management from customers specifications to industrialization, project team coordination, development standards follow up,
    - Customers technical contact ( German and Italian car makers),
    - Technical files to answer to RFQ - Bearing calculation - Offers,
    - Quality improvement, product modifications during product life time.

  • HOGGAR Solution - Project leader - Design and mechanical studies

    PRINGY 2012 - 2013 - Mechanical studies on specific projects from customers specifications to mass production,
    - Heavy tooling design for Staubli,
    - Cast part design form designer brief (Staubli robots),
    - Plastic parts design,
    - Mecanism and kinematic studies.

Formations

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2007 - 2012 Ingénieur INSA Lyon - Génie mécanique et conception

