Quentin BOUCHARD

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Mécanique générale
Catia v5
Génie mécanique
Développement produit
Automobile
Gestion de la relation client
Conception mécanique
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Somfy
- Mechanical engineer
Cluses2017 - maintenant- Mechanical and design engineer for new "indoor" products (electrical motors for rolling shutters),
- Design modification management on existing products,
- Suppliers direct technical contact,
Ntn-Snr
- Project Leader - Application engineer
Annecy2013 - 2017- Automotive products development: bearings for "Gearbox" and "Suspension" applications,
- Project management from customers specifications to industrialization, project team coordination, development standards follow up,
- Customers technical contact ( German and Italian car makers),
- Technical files to answer to RFQ - Bearing calculation - Offers,
- Quality improvement, product modifications during product life time.
HOGGAR Solution
- Project leader - Design and mechanical studies
PRINGY2012 - 2013- Mechanical studies on specific projects from customers specifications to mass production,
- Heavy tooling design for Staubli,
- Cast part design form designer brief (Staubli robots),
- Plastic parts design,
- Mecanism and kinematic studies.