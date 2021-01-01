Quentin BOUCHARD

Menu

En résumé

3 years of experience in programming and IT support services, passionate by the digital revolution, I joined Devoteam in November 2015 and nourish great interest in the role the IT plays among companies as a full source of added value.

Autonomous developer, I continue to sharpen my programming skills as I search for more ways to enhance business processes through information systems.

Fluent speaker, I am readily able to work on international projects.

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic .NET
SQL
MySQL
HTML
UML/OMT
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
Linux
Java
JUnit
Eclipse SDK 3.1
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
FrontScript
Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage
Spécifications fonctionnelles
Pilotage d'activité
Conduite du changement
Animation de réunions

Entreprises

  • Devoteam - Consultant junior ITSM

    Levallois-Perret 2015 - maintenant

  • Aéroports de Paris - ASSISTANT CHEF DE PROJET SI METIER

    Tremblay-en-France 2012 - 2015 · Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage (AMOA), suivi des phases de projet SI et mise en place d'indicateurs de pilotage.

    · Développement, paramétrage SI et automatisation de reporting dédiés à la sûreté et au management des risques (VB.NET, SQL, FrontScript).

    · Rédaction de documents projets (expression de besoin, cahier des charges, cahier de recette) et manuels de formation.

  • LNA (SARL) - DÉVELOPPEUR JUNIOR

    2011 - 2011 · Référencement (SEO) de portails web.

    · Développement, optimisation et automatisation d'outils web (HTML/PHP/MySQL, iMacros).

Formations

  • Université Paris Sud

    Orsay 2013 - 2015 MASTER MIAGE

    Diplôme effectué en alternance.

  • Université Paris Sud

    Orsay 2011 - 2013 LICENCE MIAGE

    Diplôme effectué en alternance.

  • IUT

    Orsay 2008 - 2011 DUT INFORMATIQUE

  • IND (Meudon)

    Meudon 2007 - 2008 Scientific Baccalaureate
