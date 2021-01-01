Quentin BOUCHARD

3 years of experience in programming and IT support services, passionate by the digital revolution, I joined Devoteam in November 2015 and nourish great interest in the role the IT plays among companies as a full source of added value.



Autonomous developer, I continue to sharpen my programming skills as I search for more ways to enhance business processes through information systems.



Fluent speaker, I am readily able to work on international projects.



Mes compétences :

Visual Basic .NET

SQL

MySQL

HTML

UML/OMT

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Office

Microsoft C-SHARP

Merise Methodology

Linux

Java

JUnit

Eclipse SDK 3.1

C++

C Programming Language

Apache WEB Server

FrontScript

Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage

Spécifications fonctionnelles

Pilotage d'activité

Conduite du changement

Animation de réunions