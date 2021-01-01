Quentin BOUCHARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
3 years of experience in programming and IT support services, passionate by the digital revolution, I joined Devoteam in November 2015 and nourish great interest in the role the IT plays among companies as a full source of added value.
Autonomous developer, I continue to sharpen my programming skills as I search for more ways to enhance business processes through information systems.
Fluent speaker, I am readily able to work on international projects.
Mes compétences :
Visual Basic .NET
SQL
MySQL
HTML
UML/OMT
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
Linux
Java
JUnit
Eclipse SDK 3.1
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
FrontScript
Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage
Spécifications fonctionnelles
Pilotage d'activité
Conduite du changement
Animation de réunions