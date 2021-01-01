Quentin BOUIREK

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
1 year as a planning officer and technical coordinator at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).
3 years of experience in method, commissioning and project management in the French and Swiss nuclear industry.
- Installation to commissioning of technical/industrial devices, follow up of the works.
- Plan a project, from the beginning to the capitalization of the feedback.
- Analyze technical documents in electricity, control-command and mechanic.
- Develop and establish new organization and working method.
- Realize technical and organizational impact study.
- Ensure the safety and the security during intervention, especially in radioactive environment.
- Communicate internally and externally.
- Work in team, report to the management and alert if needed.
Nucléaire
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Planification
Sécurité au travail
Conduite du changement
Réactivité
Organiser
Programmation