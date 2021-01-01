Quentin BOUIREK

Profile

1 year as a planning officer and technical coordinator at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

3 years of experience in method, commissioning and project management in the French and Swiss nuclear industry.



Skills

- Installation to commissioning of technical/industrial devices, follow up of the works.

- Plan a project, from the beginning to the capitalization of the feedback.

- Analyze technical documents in electricity, control-command and mechanic.

- Develop and establish new organization and working method.

- Realize technical and organizational impact study.

- Ensure the safety and the security during intervention, especially in radioactive environment.

- Communicate internally and externally.

- Work in team, report to the management and alert if needed.



Mes compétences :

Nucléaire

Microsoft Office

Gestion de projet

Planification

Sécurité au travail

Conduite du changement

Réactivité

Organiser

Programmation