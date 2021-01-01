Quentin BOUIREK

Menu

Profile
1 year as a planning officer and technical coordinator at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).
3 years of experience in method, commissioning and project management in the French and Swiss nuclear industry.

Skills
- Installation to commissioning of technical/industrial devices, follow up of the works.
- Plan a project, from the beginning to the capitalization of the feedback.
- Analyze technical documents in electricity, control-command and mechanic.
- Develop and establish new organization and working method.
- Realize technical and organizational impact study.
- Ensure the safety and the security during intervention, especially in radioactive environment.
- Communicate internally and externally.
- Work in team, report to the management and alert if needed.

  • CERN - Technical Coordinator

    Geneva 23 2016 - maintenant As a planning officer and coordination support, I have to provide schedule and works follow up for the experimental areas activities. This activities are mainly installation, operation, and maintenance of the secondary beam areas, where experiments takes place. This include also schedule presentation during coordination meetings, minutes writing, and solution proposal to comply with the different constraints.

  • CERN - Stagiaire ingénieur

    Geneva 23 2014 - 2014 - Radioprotection study about works in subsurface experiments area, presentation of my conclusion and possibilities of radioprotection improvement.
    - Study of the implantation of electronics racks for AWAKE experiment by conforming to the maximal irradiation exposition and the maximal distance from the experiment.
    - Preparatory studies and planning of the maintenance of 3 magnets (5 tons each, 3 mSv/h, 100m underground galleries). Define of the constraints and operating mode and starting meeting.

  • EDF - Ingénieur Conduite

    Paris 2012 - 2015 The mission of the exploitation engineer is to develop working method for the exploitation team and realize technical analysis to detect, prevent or resolve failure.
    - Improving the operation of safety pumps and safety valves. Modification of the operations which generated abnormal stress on the equipment, team involvement, transverse studies with maintenance services, device experts and other sites, presentation of my findings, planning and implementation of actions.
    - Achievement of failure analysis, checking of the correct change of regulations and parameters, which ensure the integrity of the circuits of the nuclear reactor and services.
    - Implementation of a management of storage areas (in a radioactive environment or not) to conform to the requirements and fire safety of a nuclear installation.

  • Stäubli France - Stagiaire Bureau d'Etude

    Faverges 2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Saint-Etienne

    Saint Etienne 2012 - 2015 Project management, Commissioning, Building, Maintenance, Operation and dismantling.

  • IUT Annecy Le Veux (Annecy Le Vieux)

    Annecy Le Vieux 2010 - 2012 The applied physics DUT give strong skills in numerous of technical fields related to instrumentation of physical process, and permit to be rapidly effective in the following domains.

