Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin BROYER
Ajouter
Quentin BROYER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEFERS Fermetures Métalliques
- Technico-commercial/Chargé d'affaires
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée René Cassin
Macon
2009 - 2011
BTS Technico-commercial
Réseau
Aurélien CURCIO
Georges MAGREZ
Mounir SBAI
Pierre HERIAUT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z