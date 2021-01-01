Menu

Quentin BURY

Mes compétences :
Management interculture
Marketing online
Import / Export
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Haotian Wine Ltd - Marketing Manager

    2013 - maintenant Haotian WINE is a Sino-French joint venture related to Haotian Industrial Group Co.Ltd based in Guangxi province of China. The development strategy is oriented towards product excellence, innovative marketing, management innovation and the soul of the wine business management.
    http://www.amiswine.com/about.php

  • Delhaize Group - Project Manager E-Business

    Bruxelles 2012 - 2012 E-commerce department at Delhaize Wine World
    - Project management
    - Product launch : communication & logistic
    - Web analytics
    - Management newsletters
    - Marketing strategy

  • More Consulting - Assistant Marketing

    2011 - 2011 Marketing and research department at More Consulting
    - Market studies
    - Communication strategy
    - Consultancy
    - Leads search

  • Say Production - Marketing Manager and PR

    2010 - 2010 Communication & Marketing department at Say Production
    E-commerce sector :
    - website launching
    - communication strategy
    - external communication
    - social media communication

  • MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company - General Assistant

    2009 - 2009 General Assistant
    Import/Export department
    Documentation department
    Business department

Formations

  • IDRAC

    Montpellier 2012 - 2013 Master 2 Management du Développement International des Entreprises

    - International Development Strategy
    - Emerging Market Strategy
    - International Marketing Tool Kit
    - Professional Thesis
    - Business Model
    - Audit

  • Asia Pacific Institute Of Management (New Delhi)

    New Delhi 2010 - 2011 Foreign exchange program during one year in India

  • IDRAC (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2008 - 2012 Master 1 - Affaires Internationales

    MASTER 1 - Affaires Internationales - - Intercultural Management
    - Business Trades
    - Accounting
    - Laws
    - Human Ressources
    - Geopolitics

