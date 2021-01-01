Quentin BURY

2013 - maintenantHaotian WINE is a Sino-French joint venture related to Haotian Industrial Group Co.Ltd based in Guangxi province of China. The development strategy is oriented towards product excellence, innovative marketing, management innovation and the soul of the wine business management.
http://www.amiswine.com/about.php
Delhaize Group
- Project Manager E-Business
Bruxelles2012 - 2012E-commerce department at Delhaize Wine World
- Project management
- Product launch : communication & logistic
- Web analytics
- Management newsletters
- Marketing strategy
More Consulting
- Assistant Marketing
2011 - 2011Marketing and research department at More Consulting
- Market studies
- Communication strategy
- Consultancy
- Leads search
Say Production
- Marketing Manager and PR
2010 - 2010Communication & Marketing department at Say Production
E-commerce sector :
- website launching
- communication strategy
- external communication
- social media communication
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company
- General Assistant
2009 - 2009General Assistant
Import/Export department
Documentation department
Business department