Quentin BUSTON
Quentin BUSTON
SAINT PRIEST
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Atelier LD
- Urbaniste
SAINT PRIEST
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Institut D'Urbanisme De Grenoble (IUG)
Grenoble
2010 - 2012
Master 2
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2009 - 2010
Licence
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2008 - 2009
Réseau
Audrey CUVEREAUX
Cécile GUIRAND
Geoffrey ARMENOULT
Héloïse ROLIN
Jason DENNEVAL
Jessica DURANDIN
Marion CODACCIONI
Mélanie ARNAUDIES