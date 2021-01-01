Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin CALVEZ
Ajouter
Quentin CALVEZ
LORIENT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lorient
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet Expertise Comptable AAC
- Expert-comptable Stagiaire
2010 - maintenant
Formations
ORDRE DES EXPERTS COMPTABLES BRETAGNE
Rennes
2014 - maintenant
DEC
IUT Vannes (Vannes)
Vannes
2011 - 2013
DSCG
Lycée Dupuy De Lome DCG
Lorient
2007 - 2010
DCG
Réseau
Amandine ALEZINA
Charlotte CASTRIC
Florence BRIEN (LUDOT)
Gérard MODESTE
Guillaume KERDELHUÉ
Marian BABIN
Nelly HAMELIN
Philippe MASSOL
Yann AUDRAN
Yuna KERIGNARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z