Quentin CANCE
Quentin CANCE
BEDEE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Schippers France
- Commercial
2017 - maintenant
coopérative garun paysanne
- Vendeur magasinier
2015 - 2016
Guyot Pinault matériel agricole
- Commercial
2014 - 2016
Australie
- Voyage
2013 - 2014
EARL HALOUX
- Travail en ferme
2012 - 2012
Guyot Pinault matériel agricole
- Commercial
2012 - 2013
Formations
LA SALLE
Rennes
2011 - 2011
Baccalaureat Professionnel
LA SALLE
Rennes
2010 - 2010
Brevet d'Études Professionnel
Réseau
Fabienne CHAPEAU
François MÉLOU
