Menu

Quentin CHATELET

GENÈVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Fiat & Abarth - Mécanicien/Mécatronicien

    2016 - maintenant

  • RENAULT ANNEMASSE - Mécanicien automobile

    2015 - 2016 -Entretiens, diagnostics et réparations sur véhicules toutes marques
    -Adjoint du conseiller commercial

  • Garage Murat (Agent RENAULT) - Apprenti mécanicien automobile

    2010 - 2015 Apprentissage dans cette entreprise avec obtention du CAP, BAC PRO et BTS

  • Garage Saint-Benoit (Agent PEUGEOT) - Apprenti mécanicien

    2009 - 2010 Apprentissage première année de CAP

Formations

  • IMT

    Grenoble 2013 - 2015 BTS AVA (Bac +2)

  • IMT

    Grenoble 2011 - 2013 Baccalauréat professionnel

  • IMT

    Grenoble 2009 - 2011 CAP

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :