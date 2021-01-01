Quentin CHATELET

Entreprises
-
Fiat & Abarth
- Mécanicien/Mécatronicien
2016 - maintenant
-
RENAULT ANNEMASSE
- Mécanicien automobile
2015 - 2016
-Entretiens, diagnostics et réparations sur véhicules toutes marques
-Adjoint du conseiller commercial
-
Garage Murat (Agent RENAULT)
- Apprenti mécanicien automobile
2010 - 2015
Apprentissage dans cette entreprise avec obtention du CAP, BAC PRO et BTS
-
Garage Saint-Benoit (Agent PEUGEOT)
- Apprenti mécanicien
2009 - 2010
Apprentissage première année de CAP
Formations
-
Grenoble
2013 - 2015
BTS AVA (Bac +2)
-
Grenoble
2011 - 2013
Baccalauréat professionnel
-
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel