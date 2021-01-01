Quentin COLMAN

2017 - 2017Study and development of the procedure for implantation of an innovative intraocular lens system and development of enhancement surgery front lens calculators on several platforms.
Tartu Observatory
- Intern
2016 - 2016On-board logging system for telecommands and telemetry on ESTCube-2 and ESTCube-3 satellites on-board computer.
Télécom Physique Strasbourg
- Project Manager
2015 - 2016Managed project consisting in displaying management and developing interaction platform for a virtual reality system
CNRS
- Intern
Paris2015 - 2015Evolutionary stochastic optimization and genetic programming in synthetic biology
Physique Strasbourg Ingénierie
- IT Manager
2015 - 2016Responsible for implementing and maintaining the organization's technology infrastructure, monitoring the organization's operational requirements, researching strategies and technology solutions.