Menu

Quentin COLMAN

STRASBOURG

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Strasbourg

En résumé

Mes compétences :
C
C++
UNIX
Labview
MATLAB

Entreprises

  • InfiniteVision Optics - Intern

    2017 - 2017 Study and development of the procedure for implantation of an innovative intraocular lens system and development of enhancement surgery front lens calculators on several platforms.

  • Tartu Observatory - Intern

    2016 - 2016 On-board logging system for telecommands and telemetry on ESTCube-2 and ESTCube-3 satellites on-board computer.

  • Télécom Physique Strasbourg - Project Manager

    2015 - 2016 Managed project consisting in displaying management and developing interaction platform for a virtual reality system

  • CNRS - Intern

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Evolutionary stochastic optimization and genetic programming in synthetic biology

  • Physique Strasbourg Ingénierie - IT Manager

    2015 - 2016 Responsible for implementing and maintaining the organization's technology infrastructure, monitoring the organization's operational requirements, researching strategies and technology solutions.

  • Physique Strasbourg Ingénierie - Project Manager

    2015 - 2016 Managed Android application project.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :