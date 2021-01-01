Quentin DE CHÂTEAUBRIANT

Mes compétences :
Environnement
Gestion de projet
Energies renouvelables
anglais
Photovoltaïque
Entreprises
PLANITEC Groupe SETEC
- Ingénieur projet - Planificateur
Paris2014 - 2015Membre d'une équipe de 17 personnes en charge de la planification de la construction de l'EPR de Flamanville 3 (8.5G€).
- Planification sous Primavera
- Planification de niveaux 3 et 4
- Co-animation de réunions de chantier, gestion de la co-activité des entreprises travaillant à la construction du bâtiment et de ses systèmes
- Planification à 4 semaines et à 6 mois de la construction d'une partie de la centrale, diffusion des plannings aux entreprises partenaires
NIKOI ISLAND RESORT
- Project engineer - Energy
2013 - 2013Mission: Commissioning and accompanying of the installation of photovoltaic solar panels in an isolated resort in Indonesia, close to Singapore. Implementation of an energy management strategy which will integrate the new renewable system to the resort in an optimal way.
Tasks:
- Analysis of the energy needs
- Programming a hybrid solar/diesel system
- Prospects and sizing of a new diesel generator
- Automation of the system
- Use of HOMER energy simulation software
- Energy performance calculation/measurement
- Optimization of the installations
The new energy management plan resulted in a 90% increase in efficiency.
Synergy Carbon
- Stagiaire Ingénieur
2012 - 2012Worked on LEED regulation for new buildings. Use of ASHRAE 90.1 2010
Participated in the energy audit of the UMN university in Jakarta, and the Malioboro Mall in Bali (Lighting, cooling, building enveloppe, ventilation, ASHRAE standards...)