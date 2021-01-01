Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin DENUELLE
Ajouter
Quentin DENUELLE
Roncq
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ArjoHuntleigh
- Responsable Support Technique
Roncq
2013 - maintenant
ArjoHuntleigh
- Coordinateur Qualité Produit
Roncq
2009 - 2013
Gestion et analyse des non-conformités produits
Référent Matériovigilance pour la société
Servelec Industrie
- Responsable Qualité
2006 - 2009
Formations
ITII De Lyon
Lyon
2006 - 2009
Ingénieur
IUT B GEII (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
2004 - 2005
DUT
Lycée La Martiniere Monplaisir
Lyon
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Benoit CHAMBON
Eric THERMOZ
Florent BARJONNET
Gaël ANTONIUCCI
Lucie POIRIER
Manon GROS
Monique CALLOU
Nils DENUELLE
Orlie BONNET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z