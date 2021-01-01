Menu

Quentin DENUELLE

Roncq

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ArjoHuntleigh - Responsable Support Technique

    Roncq 2013 - maintenant

  • ArjoHuntleigh - Coordinateur Qualité Produit

    Roncq 2009 - 2013 Gestion et analyse des non-conformités produits
    Référent Matériovigilance pour la société

  • Servelec Industrie - Responsable Qualité

    2006 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :