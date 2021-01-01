Menu

Quentin DORCHY

Siracha, Chonburi

Entreprises

  • RMA Group in Thailand - Group Technical Manager

    Siracha, Chonburi 2015 - maintenant Group Technical Manager, in the Power Equipment Division: Pre-Sales, After Sales and Budget management for Generators and Power Plants solutions.

    • Responsible of 5 countries: Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, South Sudan and Kazakhstan.
    • Countries budget management.
    • Business development in the countries.
    • Project management & follow-up.
    • Process improvement.
    • Team management.
    • Suppliers network management and development.
    • Power plant quotations.
    • Power plant technical solution provider.
    • Cost optimization.
    • Travel 25% of the time.
    • Some Recent Projects:
    Rental Power solution for AREVA Uranium production site, Kazakhstan (6x275 KVA);
    ACLEDA BANK Head Quarter Power Plant, Cambodia (6x1250 KVA).
    RAZEL-BEC, Hydro Power Dam project, Myanmar (4x765 KVA).

  • ACS - Technical director

    BOUJAN SUR LIBRON 2008 - 2015 • Creation of the whole after-sales department, covering the Congo territory.
    • Recruitment, training and management of a team of 35 persons (31 technicians, 4 executives).
    • Project management.
    • Business development.
    • Customer RFQ: technical advice and quotations.
    • Some Great Projects:
    o BOLLORE Group, for the Port of Pointe-Noire: Construction, installation, operation 24/7 and maintenance of a 10 MVA Power Plant (4 x 2,5MVA) .
    o CHINA JIANGSU Construction, for the Airport of Pointe-Noire: Installation of 5,6 MVA Power Plant (2 x 2,8 MVA) for the new Airport of Pointe-Noire.
    o MTN Telecom: Installation and maintenance of 300 telecom sites generators deployed throughout the country ( huge logistic, organization and human challenges to match the contract requirements) .
    o Signature of more than 350 Service contracts (24/7 intervention).

    ➢ In a few years, A.C.S. has become a leading actor in Congo in the field of energy.

  • FN Herstal - Customer Support Engineer

    Herstal 2005 - 2008 « Customer Support Engineer » in the « System Marketing » department.
    In charge of the clients & prospect relationships, covering the entire world, in a sensitive & high technology domain.
    • Responsible of the worldwide promotion of the FH Herstal airborne product range.
    o Interlocutor for: the chief of staff for the armed forces, the presidential protection services & secret services of the countries client, receiving the official delegations.
    o Representation of the company during the international exhibitions & events (Abu Dhabi « IDEX », Paris « Eurosatory » et « Le Bourget », London « DSEi », « Farnborough », etc).
    • Technical Interface between the client & the engineering office.
    • Frequent travel (50% of the time abroad).

  • Altran France - Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1997 - 2004 Consultant missions within Altran group, in IT environment.

    « ALTRAN-EUROPE » - Brussels,
    Project Manager for the implementation of a centralized system to control & manage the 120 companies in the group.

    « RENAULT », Techno-Centre of Guyancourt - Paris
    Project Manager for the feasibility & risk study for the software migration « Catia V4 – Unix » to « Catia V5 –

    « FIRSTQUOTE » company, - Geneva, eFinance infrastructure provider & Internet brokerage company.
    Project Manager for the software migration of all the company servers to windows 2000.

    « ATOS-EURONEXT » company, Paris
    Project Manager for a Banking Transaction software validation (Stress test) : « Trading access Kit ».

    PROXIMUS, Bruxelles, first Belgian telecom company.
    IT administrator of the Data center for the first Belgian mobile telecom company « PROXIMUS ».

Formations

  • ECAM (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1991 - 1996 MEng - Master

    ENGINEERING DEGREE in ELECTRO-MECHANIC, in the school “ECAM”, Equivalent BAC +5 (Master), 1995, Brussels, Belgium.

