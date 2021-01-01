Quentin DORCHY

Siracha, Chonburi2015 - maintenantGroup Technical Manager, in the Power Equipment Division: Pre-Sales, After Sales and Budget management for Generators and Power Plants solutions.
• Responsible of 5 countries: Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, South Sudan and Kazakhstan.
• Countries budget management.
• Business development in the countries.
• Project management & follow-up.
• Process improvement.
• Team management.
• Suppliers network management and development.
• Power plant quotations.
• Power plant technical solution provider.
• Cost optimization.
• Travel 25% of the time.
• Some Recent Projects:
Rental Power solution for AREVA Uranium production site, Kazakhstan (6x275 KVA);
ACLEDA BANK Head Quarter Power Plant, Cambodia (6x1250 KVA).
RAZEL-BEC, Hydro Power Dam project, Myanmar (4x765 KVA).
ACS
- Technical director
BOUJAN SUR LIBRON2008 - 2015• Creation of the whole after-sales department, covering the Congo territory.
• Recruitment, training and management of a team of 35 persons (31 technicians, 4 executives).
• Project management.
• Business development.
• Customer RFQ: technical advice and quotations.
• Some Great Projects:
o BOLLORE Group, for the Port of Pointe-Noire: Construction, installation, operation 24/7 and maintenance of a 10 MVA Power Plant (4 x 2,5MVA) .
o CHINA JIANGSU Construction, for the Airport of Pointe-Noire: Installation of 5,6 MVA Power Plant (2 x 2,8 MVA) for the new Airport of Pointe-Noire.
o MTN Telecom: Installation and maintenance of 300 telecom sites generators deployed throughout the country ( huge logistic, organization and human challenges to match the contract requirements) .
o Signature of more than 350 Service contracts (24/7 intervention).
➢ In a few years, A.C.S. has become a leading actor in Congo in the field of energy.
FN Herstal
- Customer Support Engineer
Herstal2005 - 2008« Customer Support Engineer » in the « System Marketing » department.
In charge of the clients & prospect relationships, covering the entire world, in a sensitive & high technology domain.
• Responsible of the worldwide promotion of the FH Herstal airborne product range.
o Interlocutor for: the chief of staff for the armed forces, the presidential protection services & secret services of the countries client, receiving the official delegations.
o Representation of the company during the international exhibitions & events (Abu Dhabi « IDEX », Paris « Eurosatory » et « Le Bourget », London « DSEi », « Farnborough », etc).
• Technical Interface between the client & the engineering office.
• Frequent travel (50% of the time abroad).
Altran France
- Consultant
Vélizy-Villacoublay1997 - 2004Consultant missions within Altran group, in IT environment.
« ALTRAN-EUROPE » - Brussels,
Project Manager for the implementation of a centralized system to control & manage the 120 companies in the group.
« RENAULT », Techno-Centre of Guyancourt - Paris
Project Manager for the feasibility & risk study for the software migration « Catia V4 – Unix » to « Catia V5 –
« FIRSTQUOTE » company, - Geneva, eFinance infrastructure provider & Internet brokerage company.
Project Manager for the software migration of all the company servers to windows 2000.
« ATOS-EURONEXT » company, Paris
Project Manager for a Banking Transaction software validation (Stress test) : « Trading access Kit ».
PROXIMUS, Bruxelles, first Belgian telecom company.
IT administrator of the Data center for the first Belgian mobile telecom company « PROXIMUS ».
Formations
ECAM (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles1991 - 1996MEng - Master
ENGINEERING DEGREE in ELECTRO-MECHANIC, in the school “ECAM”, Equivalent BAC +5 (Master), 1995, Brussels, Belgium.