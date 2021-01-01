Menu

Quentin ERTZSCHEID

LE CHESNAY

En résumé

Master in Global Logistics

Entreprises

  • Daimler AG - Logistique

    LE CHESNAY 2013 - maintenant

  • EDEKA - Assistant manager rayon boissons

    Hambourg 2011 - 2012

  • Kiabi - Service Marketing

    HEM 2011 - 2011

  • Mezzo di Pasta - Etude de marché

    2010 - 2010

  • FONCIA Bintz - Assistant du directeur gestion locative

    Antony 2010 - 2010

  • Crédit Mutuel - Aide Guichetier

    Strasbourg 2009 - 2009

  • Nouvel Hopital Civil - Brancardier

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Kühne Logistics University (Hamburg, Germany)

    Hamburg, Germany 2012 - 2014 Master

  • Hochschule Pforzheim (Pforzheim)

    Pforzheim 2011 - 2012 Bachelor

    International Business

  • Ecole De Management De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2008 - 2012

