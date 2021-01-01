Menu

Quentin FORGNONE

I am currently enrolled as a 5th year student at the ESTACA and studying mechanical engineering, new energy and environment for the automotive major.

I am looking for an end-of-year internship and I believe that my education and employment background are appropriate for a position in your company. I am available from February for this internship.

During my studies I have worked for several companies in engineering with strong results. My first experience in design field within my 2nd-year internship at Thales was to design a 24V generator and modelled it in 3D CAD. I especially acted on the sizing of the transmission which had to improve in efficiency compared to the last one.
Last year, I realized, with three of my classmate, a project that aims to provide a more reliable controller on the current and speed of a DC motor. We modeled our controller with Matlab/Simulink and then we did test experiment on a DC motor from our school.

In addition to this practical experience, I received strong knowledge by my school in automotive field, especially in engine. As you may know ESTACA is one of the most considered School in France that offers a background in automotive engineering. During this year, I attended several courses dealing with automotive engine (consumption/emissions, forced induction). Also, I lead a project with three of my classmate to study the impact of a Miller cycle on the consumption and emissions of a turbocharged engine.

I thank you, in advance, for your consideration and remain with best regards

Mes compétences :
Pro/ENGINEER
Solidworks
Simulink
CATIA
ADAMS
Abaqus
Microsoft Office
MATLAB
Gestion de projet
Moteur thermique
GT Power
AMESim
Ansys Fluent

Entreprises

  • V-Motech - Project Engineer Intern

    2017 - maintenant

  • ESTACA - Project : Impact of a Miller cycle on the consumption and emissions of a supercharged petrol engine

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - 2017

  • Ausy - Engineering Mechanical Intern

    Sèvres Cedex 2016 - 2016 Work on the new European standard regulation, REACh.
    Analyse mechanical systems from clients and propose solutions to comply with the new standard.

    Work on a design of a case for a client with the software CATIA V5.

  • ESTACA - Project : Fault tolerant control of a powertrain of an electric véhicle

    Levallois-Perret 2015 - 2016 Propose robust control architectures to solve problems with electrical and/or mechanical faults that can appear inside an electric powertrain

  • Thales Communications & Security - Stagiaire ingénieur

    Colombes 2014 - 2014 Service IDE (Intégration Déploiement Exploitation), Cholet, FRANCE

    Durant ce stage j'ai eu en charge la pré-étude d'un groupe électrogène 24V dédié à un environnement tactique. Ma mission consistait à dimensionner le système de transmission afin que celui-ci soit facile à monter et remplacer. Ensuite j'ai réaliser la modélisation CAO du système final avec le logiciel PTC Creo (Pro Engineer).
    Ce stage m'a permis de développer mes compétences dans le domaine de l'électronique (choix des alternateurs pour obtenir la puissance requise) et des transmissions.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Magasinier

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2013 Magasin MHF (Matière Hors Fabrication), Usine PSA, Poissy, FRANCE

    Au sein d'une équipe j'avais en charge, la réception des colis destinés au magasin et aux autres secteurs de l'usine. Je devais m'assurer du bon respect du bon de commande avant de stocker les pièces dans le magasin ou de les envoyer à leur destinataire.
    Ce premier stage m'a permis de découvrir le monde de l'entreprise et de développer mon esprit d'équipe et mon organisation du travail.

Formations

  • ESTACA

    Saint Quentin En Yvelines 2012 - maintenant Mécanique Automobile

    5th-year student at ESTACA, Automotive major with specialization in automotive engine.

  • Lycée Van Gogh

    Ermont 2009 - 2012 Baccalauréat Scientifique mention Bien

