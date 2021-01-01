Quentin FORGNONE

I am currently enrolled as a 5th year student at the ESTACA and studying mechanical engineering, new energy and environment for the automotive major.



I am looking for an end-of-year internship and I believe that my education and employment background are appropriate for a position in your company. I am available from February for this internship.



During my studies I have worked for several companies in engineering with strong results. My first experience in design field within my 2nd-year internship at Thales was to design a 24V generator and modelled it in 3D CAD. I especially acted on the sizing of the transmission which had to improve in efficiency compared to the last one.

Last year, I realized, with three of my classmate, a project that aims to provide a more reliable controller on the current and speed of a DC motor. We modeled our controller with Matlab/Simulink and then we did test experiment on a DC motor from our school.



In addition to this practical experience, I received strong knowledge by my school in automotive field, especially in engine. As you may know ESTACA is one of the most considered School in France that offers a background in automotive engineering. During this year, I attended several courses dealing with automotive engine (consumption/emissions, forced induction). Also, I lead a project with three of my classmate to study the impact of a Miller cycle on the consumption and emissions of a turbocharged engine.



I thank you, in advance, for your consideration and remain with best regards



Mes compétences :

Pro/ENGINEER

Solidworks

Simulink

CATIA

ADAMS

Abaqus

Microsoft Office

MATLAB

Gestion de projet

Moteur thermique

GT Power

AMESim

Ansys Fluent