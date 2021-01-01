Quentin FURNEMONT

Mes compétences :
Environnement international
Management
Sales and Marketing
R&D
Entreprises
HUSQVARNA CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS
- R&D PROJECT MANAGER
2009 - maintenant: R&D PROJECT MANAGER AT HUSQVARNA CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS. In charge of the management of R&D and innovation projects in the field of powder metallurgy, diamond tools and machines for the construction business.
* Development of new diamond tool concept complete range for Heavy Users customers (Construction Professionals) in managing the R&D team. ;
* Establishing close connections and collaboration with the Swedish based team responsible for machine development. ;
* Responsible for Technological/Competition survey in the field of diamond tool and powder metallurgy. ;
UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
- PROJECT MANAGER
2008 - 2009: PROJECT MANAGER AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN. In charge of the management of various scientific projects in the field of Material Science, Mechanics and Automotive.
ARCELORMITTAL INTERNATIONAL
- SALES MANAGER
2008 - 2008: SALES MANAGER ARCELORMITTAL INTERNATIONAL (AMI GCC&INDIA OFFICE DUBAI). Team of export sales of sections from Luxemburgish, Spanish and Polish group mills for GCC& India area.
Major achievements:
* Sales of 45000 Tons of beams above the budgeted price in a tough export context.
* Quarterly survey to assess the potential of Saudi Arabia and UAE construction markets (products and customers break up, reachable price, customer's profiles database, total consumption,...). It has allowed the definition of a mills export strategy for these key markets. ;
ARCELORMITTAL INTERNATIONAL
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
2007 - 2008: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER ARCELORMITTAL INTERNATIONAL (CORPORATE MARKETING OFFICE DUBAI). In charge of the corporate business development of the worldwide export sales of ARCELORMITTAL.
Major achievements:
ARCELORMITTAL INTERNATIONAL
- TECHNICAL SALES MANAGER
2006 - 2007: TECHNICAL SALES MANAGER ARCELORMITTAL INTERNATIONAL SOUTH AMERICA. In charge of the customer assistance for the Arcelor Mittal products sold in South America. In charge of customers and sales network support. Responsible for technical marketing studies.
Major achievements:
* Complete Markets Study (Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia) for ArcelorMittal South America Long product. These markets have been characterized in 7 months (2006 volumes by customer, applications and grades, market size, local competitors survey, import taxes and logistic analysis, 2007 volumes and prospects)
* Establishment of key connections for ArcelorMittal International with all the South American ArcelorMittal mills through successful professional and personal contacts. ;
Automotive
- DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
2003 - 2006: DEVELOPMENT MANAGER for Automotive Applications of Iron-Nickel and Iron-Cobalt alloys in the Arcelor Group (Imphy Alloys Division). In charge of the development of the alloy division in the automotive market. Establish long term partnership with the automotive world.
Major achievements:
* Introduction of Imphy Alloys material in new applications through continuous technico-commercial development with OEM and car manufacturers. The potential of the running developments represented an increase of 80% in Imphy Alloys 2007 budget vs. the 2003 budget.
* Successful management, development and training of the sales network. Efficient teamwork with productions and R&D teams in order to specifically deal with this new automotive market. ;
Formations
Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve1998 - 2003Doctor of Philosophy
Subject of the Thesis: ``Optimisation of forming and toughness properties of TRIP-assisted multiphase steels``.
Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve1993 - 1998MASTER
: Ingénieur en Science des Matériaux (grande distinction) [MASTER IN APPLIED SCIENCE, METALLURGICAL ENGINEERING, WITH HONOUR - 5 YEAR UNIVERSITY DEGREE] at the UNIVERSITÉ DE LOUVAIN (UCL - Place Sainte-Barbe, 2, B-1348 LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium). Specialised in metallurgy.
Undergraduate thesis: "Influence of the martensitic transformation on the toughness and damaging micromechanisms