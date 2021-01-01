Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin GUILLON
Ajouter
Quentin GUILLON
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Outdoor Editions
- Journaliste
2013 - maintenant
Journaliste à VO2 Run
VO2
- Pigiste
2012 - 2013
Sud ouest
- Correspondant
2011 - maintenant
Corespondant sportif
Le Courrier de l'Ouest
- Correspondant
Genève 8
2010 - maintenant
Correspondant sportif
Formations
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne
Pessac
2010 - 2013
Lycée Venise Verte (Niort)
Niort
2007 - 2010
Bac ES et sports études athlétisme
Réseau
Ambre-Océane LAVESQUE
Benjamin MALATY
David BILLEROT
Edgar NICOV
Florent CHARTIER
Matilda DEMICHEL
Nicolas JOSEPH
Rémi BELLEVEGUE
Stéphane RUELLOUX
Yves-Marie QUEMENER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z