Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin JOSSE
Ajouter
Quentin JOSSE
LOMME
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Tourcoing
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Sylvagreg
- Maçon
LOMME
2010 - 2016
Formations
AFPA
Lomme
2016 - 2017
Titre Professionnel
BTP CFA LILLE METROPOLE
Roubaix
2008 - 2010
Brevet Professionnel
Réseau
Nathalie LEFEBVRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z