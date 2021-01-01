Quentin LADETTO

Mes compétences :
Dance
Fleet Management
Google
Google+
Gps
Innovation
Management
MBA
Nokia
Sports
Strategy
Entreprises
PTOLEMUS Consulting Group
- Consultant
2010 - maintenantAdvising technology providers, operators and service providers on how to succeed in the world of mobility and LBS
OnYourMap Group
- Chief Operations Officer
2010 - maintenantResponsible for operations, product development and technology survey for location based services (LBS), positioning and navigation.
ECLIPTIS
- Fondateur
2008 - maintenantConsultant pour:
- Novasys SA
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd, Netanya, Israel
- RUAG Electronics, Bern, Switzerland
- External Consultant for the World Food Program (WFP) - Business Risk Planning Division, Rome, Italy
- Sagem Défense Sécurité, Paris, France
OnYourMap SA
- Head of Product Management
2008 - 2010Responsible for the strategic product management in tracking, mobile computing and location based services (LBS). Leading a team of 3-5 people focusing on the development of Novatrack, a B2B2C tracking platform (http://www.novatrack.com) serving international customers worldwide. Consultancy and project management in the area of satellite positioning and navigation for the telecommunication and defense industry.
Swiss third prize at the European Satellite Navigation Competition 2009.
ECLIPTIS- LogiFleet SA
- Directeur Technique
2007 - 2008Responsible of the operational technical performances and support of the company. Manager of a LBS project for ski heading the coordination of the development between 4 companies and the technical lead of specific positioning innovations.
During this dynamic period, the company won the PERL (Prix Entreprendre Région Lausanne), 2nd price in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Geomatique Ingénierie SA
- Directeur Technique
2006 - 2007In charge of building new core competences and business opportunities in Positioning, Navigation and LBS by coupling new technologies such as WiFi, RFID, GSM, INS and ubiquitous sensor networks.
The interaction of GIS, Internet and GPS allows the company to introduce the satellite technology for the first time in the world famous ski military run ʻPatrouille Des Glaciers - PDG ʻ.
Innovation in mapping lead for the company to the filing of a patent (EP20060116743).
Sagem Défense Sécurité, Vectronix AG
- Program Manager - Strategic Projects
2003 - 2006-Successful creation of the ʻPersonal Navigation Moduleʼ product line with completion of various projects awarded by US DoD. The activities included the recruitment and management of a multidisciplinary team for the industrialization of the product, as well as the coordination of several projects between geographically de-localized units (USA-UK-BE-CH).
During this period, some innovative approaches allows the company to file for 2 new patents (USPTO#20060195254 & USPTO#20070260418).
The business development activities lead to successful contracts and to the integration of the technology in different ‘soldier modernization programs’ worldwide.
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale Lausanne (EPFL)
- Research Assistant - Consultant!
1998 - 2003The PhD studies on Pedestrian Navigation financed by Leica Geosystems AG via a CTI project (Swiss Innovation Promotion Agency) provided the ideal opportunity to couple academic research with industrial production constraints.
As results, a patent (US 6,826,477) and several awards were granted for the pluridisciplinary approach. Among them the ʻEPFL 2002 Best Innovation of the yearʼ, and the ʻSwiss Technology Award 2003ʼ.
The PhD thesis itself received the ʻSwiss Federal Institute of Technology PHD Awardʼ.
In parallel to the research topic, several classes and consultancy works were performed in the area of surveying and navigation in Colombia, Bolivia, USA and Canada among which he spent close to 2 years. 30 publications were realized during this period covering different aspects of the geomatics.
Most of them are available here http://quentin.ladetto.ch/publications.php
Formations
HEC Université De Lausanne MBA (Lausanne)
Lausanne2009 - 2010Management and Corporate Finance
IMD - International Institute For Management Development (Lausanne)