Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Quentin LAFFILAY
Quentin LAFFILAY
Auvers-Saint-Georges
Entreprises
Cs2di
- Commercial junior
Auvers-Saint-Georges
2014 - maintenant
-Prospection téléphonique et physique- prise de rendez vous
-Création et développement d'un porte feuille client
CS2DI
- Commercial
Auvers-Saint-Georges
2014 - maintenant
Formations
CFA Léonard De Vinci
Paris La Défense
2014 - maintenant
Réseau
Abderrahman GASMI
Aymeric LIBEAU
Cedric MATHIAS
David MARTIN
Estelle CAMACHO
Joel BENTOLILA
Marc WEIZMAN
Margot FABRE
Nicolas SIROT
Stéphane DANIEL
