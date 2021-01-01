Quentin LEBAS

Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
Flowcode
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Boolean Searching
Recruiting
Entreprises
Eurosteam
- Commercial Officer
Le Houlme2017 - maintenantEUROSTEAM is a Manufacturer of cleaning equipment specialist.
I'm in Commercial department. My role is asking Mundial distributors so as to permite EUROSTEAM to develop and enter new markets.
ChapmanBlack
- Delivery Consultant
2016 - 2016ChapmanBlack is a unique specialist Executive Recruitment firm. We work with market leading companies across Europe to attract, recruit and retain world class Operations, Engineering and Technology leaders.
Focus industries: Automotive; Manufacturing; Digital ; Luxury Goods.
I'm intern in the manufacturing team. My role involved in the process of finding adequate candidates for ChapmanBlack clients.
Further areas of responsabilities included ;
- Recruitment of candidates
- Headhunting
- First contact with potential candidates
- Preparation and debriefs of interviews
- Supervising the candidate application process
- Market research
- Sourcing and supervising recruitment channels
- Finding new clients
- Business development
2015 - 2016C.G.M Vins is a retailer and winemaker specialist.
We work with more than 350 owner. Strong of a great family wine experience while having a thorough knowledge of the Great Wines of Bordeaux, we are creating Bordeaux brands unavoidable, sold in over 35 countries all around the World.
I'm intern as Export Sales Assistant and I'm in charge of prospecting to enter a new market (Poland and Germany). My task is find, contact (by phone or Email) and meet new prospects in view to acquire new partnerships.
DIVAM
- Commercial Project Manager
Clisson2015 - 2015Commercial action.
My role was manage a team (30 persons), and ensure the good proceedings of the action. I also had to introduce and sell Divam products to the individuals, sport clubs, business committees.