Quentin LEBLET

LILLE

En résumé

Booking / Management / Communication strategy / Music industry

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Marketing
Management
Stratégie de communication
Brand management
Vente

Entreprises

  • Unity Group - Agent / Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • La Chose - Account manager assistant (internship)

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Account manager assistant for Red Bull France

    - National print campaigns (Red Bull Caisses à Savon (Soap Box), Red Bull Zero (Total Zero), Red Bull Cliff Diving))
    - TV campaigns (World of Red Bull & Cartoons)
    - Web campaigns (Red Bull Editions, Red Bull Zero, Red Bull Caisses à Savon, World of Red Bull.
    - Point of sale advertising (all of the Red Bull range)

  • Publicis Marcel WorldWide - Digital project manager assistant (internship)

    2012 - 2012 Digital project manager assistant for multinational brands's projects (Heineken Worldwide & Orange)

    - Shootings organization for Heineken Worldwide's iPhone & Android application.
    - Copystrat redaction
    - Creative team management
    - Customer relationship
    - Displays campaign for "Orange" (http://boutiques.orange.fr/) - Facebook application creation
    - SEO

  • BDE Institut des Stratégies et des Techniques de Comunication (ISTC) - Vice-président

    2011 - 2012 Student life's organization :
    - Travel organization (Ski, Copenhaguen...)
    - Musical event organization (+ 1000 people)
    - Graphist

    Management :

    Manager l'équipe du Bureau des Etudiants (10 personnes) et participation active aux réunions inter-BDE, de la Fédération des Etudiants (FEDE) et des institutions de
    l’Université Catholique de Lille.

    Evénementiel :

    - Création , organisation et communication de l'Hoax #1
    (+ de 900 personnes présentes à l'événement)
    - Organisation 360° du séjour au ski (Sk'istc)
    - Week-end à Copenhague & à Londres

    Graphisme / vidéos :

    - Créations des visuels pour nos supports de
    communication (web, print, radio) à l'aide des logiciels
    Finalcut Pro X, Photoshop, Indesign & Illustrator)

    Social media :

    - Community management de la pages Facebook du BDE.

  • Unity Group - Chef de projet événementiel / Assistant manager / Graphiste /

    2011 - 2011 Stage de 2 mois

    Organisation d'évenements
    - élaboration du budget
    - négociation avec les prestataires
    - mise en place des partenariats

    Préparation de la tournée d'un artiste
    - listing des clubs internationaux susceptibles d'accueillir l'artiste.
    - Officialisation des remixs

    Community manager

    Création des visuels (e-mailing), pour le char Contact/ Electronik Unity lors de la Gay Pride 2011

    Shooting corporate
    - Photographe

  • Métive Avenue (Groupe Visite) - Assistant chef de de projet événementiel/graphiste

    2010 - 2010 Stage de 2 mois

    Organisation de la soirée des "Trophées Entreprises et Management"
    - négociation avec les prestataires
    - mise en place des partenariats

    Missions : mise en page des magazines Visite Immo, Visite Déco & Entreprises et Management.

    Elaboration des prints présents sur le stand "Métive Avenue" lors du salon SAMEC 2010 :
    - brainstorming créatif
    - création de maquettes
    - édition du BAT

  • FNAC - Vendeur micro-informatique

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2009 - 2011 CDI de 9 heures/semaine

    Spécialisé dans la vente des produits "Apple"

    - Relation client
    - Présentation et connaissance de produits techniques
    - Argumentation

