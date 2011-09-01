Menu

Quentin MERCIER

Roissy-en-France

Logistique
Coordination de projets
Transport international
Gestion de la relation client

  • Röhlig Logistics - Coordinateur projet

    Roissy-en-France 2014 - maintenant I have gone through extensive Project Management training in Germany and Singapore and have recently returned to Melbourne as Project Coordinator.

    I am an integral member of the Rohlig project team.
    I am in charge of acquisition of new project customers and maintaining relationships with my existing clients.
    I am proud to be able to offer my clients solutions specific to their projects and add value to their business.

    I coordinate and provide support for specific tasks related to projects:
    - seek new project opportunities
    - provide innovative and flexible solutions and quotations
    - ensure optimum handling of all aspects of the projects (from route planning to transport insurance)
    - monitor and maintain up to date cargo status and delivery information

    For more details about Rohlig Porject logistics please refer to below:
    http://www.rohlig.com/products/project-logistics.html “

  • Röhlig Logistics - Client Service Manager

    Roissy-en-France 2013 - 2014 * Sales and customer service support

  • Röhlig Logistics - Cartage Coordinator

    Roissy-en-France 2011 - 2013 * Coordinating FCL and LCL sea cargo and airfreight pickups and deliveries
    * Liaison with transport and cartage providers to arrange local and interstate transport
    * Coordinate the deliveries with key suppliers
    * Coordination of required international documentation
    * Experience in operating One Stop wharf booking system
    * Operational management of EDI Cargowise system

    Since 01/09/2011.

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Formation professionnelle

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2011 - 2011 - Traitement de dossiers maritime : répondre aux appels clients, recueillir les informations nécessaires au transport, informer le client, respecter les engagements définis avec le client.
    - Organisation et suivi des transports : optimiser les couts et le schéma des transports, contrôler les étapes à chaque opération, respecter les lois et règlements en matière des transports.
    - Recherche d’optimisation et de rationalisation de ce traitement.
    - Participation au projet d'amélioration du service Reefer.

