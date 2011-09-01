Quentin MERCIER

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Coordination de projets
Transport international
Gestion de la relation client
Entreprises
Röhlig Logistics
- Coordinateur projet
Roissy-en-France2014 - maintenantI have gone through extensive Project Management training in Germany and Singapore and have recently returned to Melbourne as Project Coordinator.
I am an integral member of the Rohlig project team.
I am in charge of acquisition of new project customers and maintaining relationships with my existing clients.
I am proud to be able to offer my clients solutions specific to their projects and add value to their business.
I coordinate and provide support for specific tasks related to projects:
- seek new project opportunities
- provide innovative and flexible solutions and quotations
- ensure optimum handling of all aspects of the projects (from route planning to transport insurance)
- monitor and maintain up to date cargo status and delivery information
For more details about Rohlig Porject logistics please refer to below:
http://www.rohlig.com/products/project-logistics.html “
Röhlig Logistics
- Client Service Manager
Roissy-en-France2013 - 2014* Sales and customer service support
Röhlig Logistics
- Cartage Coordinator
Roissy-en-France2011 - 2013* Coordinating FCL and LCL sea cargo and airfreight pickups and deliveries
* Liaison with transport and cartage providers to arrange local and interstate transport
* Coordinate the deliveries with key suppliers
* Coordination of required international documentation
* Experience in operating One Stop wharf booking system
* Operational management of EDI Cargowise system
Since 01/09/2011.
DHL Global Forwarding
- Formation professionnelle
La Plaine-Saint-Denis2011 - 2011- Traitement de dossiers maritime : répondre aux appels clients, recueillir les informations nécessaires au transport, informer le client, respecter les engagements définis avec le client.
- Organisation et suivi des transports : optimiser les couts et le schéma des transports, contrôler les étapes à chaque opération, respecter les lois et règlements en matière des transports.
- Recherche d’optimisation et de rationalisation de ce traitement.
- Participation au projet d'amélioration du service Reefer.