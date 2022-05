Quentin MILNE

November 2013 / ACI Dealing Certificate : Forex and Money Market Trading Certification. Passed with Merit

October 2013 / Professional Risk Manager (PRM) designation: Professional Risk Manager’s International Association (PRMIA)





Mes compétences :

Fixed Income

Visual Basic for Applications

Taxation

TRS

Supply Chain

Strategic Management

Responsible for Quality Assurance

Microsoft Office

Interpersonal Skills

Foreign Exchange

Financial Analysis

Derivatives

Capital Markets

Building materials

Finance