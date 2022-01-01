Rabab LOTFI

Steer legal affairs for the legal entities in the region n order to anticipate, evaluate, secure and manage legal risks;

Ensure compliance with local laws and Group policies;

Improve legal consciousness in the company in a high risk legal environment;

Manage legal affairs for the Business which is linked to governmental policies & regulations, difficult to predict & to steer;

Ensure proactive contract management for all business units of the Bayer legal entities in the NWCA region ( eFilia Administrator);

Manage insurance related questions, investigations, reports

• Implements all compliance activities initiated by the Group Compliance Office or by a Subgroup Compliance Office

Handles all compliance matters in the country / country group in coordination with the Group and Subgroup Compliance Offices

Develops country / country group specific standards and procedures

Develops a country / country group specific training plan and performs and tracks training

Conducts country / country group specific communication initiatives

Conducts risk assessments and develops risk maps for all country platform functions

Takes appropriate action steps to mitigate identified risks....etc





Mes compétences :

Tax law

Corporate Law

Compliance officer

PVR

Business Law

Litigations

IP

Health care

Contracts