Rabab LOTFI

Steer legal affairs for the legal entities in the region n order to anticipate, evaluate, secure and manage legal risks;
Ensure compliance with local laws and Group policies;
Improve legal consciousness in the company in a high risk legal environment;
Manage legal affairs for the Business which is linked to governmental policies & regulations, difficult to predict & to steer;
Ensure proactive contract management for all business units of the Bayer legal entities in the NWCA region ( eFilia Administrator);
Manage insurance related questions, investigations, reports
• Implements all compliance activities initiated by the Group Compliance Office or by a Subgroup Compliance Office
Handles all compliance matters in the country / country group in coordination with the Group and Subgroup Compliance Offices
Develops country / country group specific standards and procedures
Develops a country / country group specific training plan and performs and tracks training
Conducts country / country group specific communication initiatives
Conducts risk assessments and develops risk maps for all country platform functions
Takes appropriate action steps to mitigate identified risks....etc
Mes compétences :
Tax law
Corporate Law
Compliance officer
PVR
Business Law
Litigations
IP
Health care
Contracts
Pas de formation renseignée