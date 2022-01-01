Retail
Rabeb BACCAR
Rabeb BACCAR
BRESSUIRE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STRADA
- Vendeuse Stagiaire
BRESSUIRE
2011 - maintenant
Missions : accueil clients, conseil clients, vente
Tâches: réception de colis, étiquetage, rangement, merchandising interne/externe
Formations
IUT Techniques De Commercialisation
Marseille
maintenant
La Garde
2011 - 2012
Réseau
Alexandre LAURENT
Chloé MATHIAS
Clémentine DIEZ
Eléa ORTUNO
Florian ROMANZINI
Guillaume PAGOT
Julie MONNIER - MENTOR
Quentin TEXIER
Thomas BENOIT
Vincent MURNY
