Raphaël Kaminsky specializes in commercial litigation, international arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR). He has extensive experience of both complex domestic and international litigation and has developed a specific practice in the field of international private law in areas such as obtaining evidence and serving judicial and extra-judicial acts abroad (Hague Conventions and Blocking Statutes).



Raphaël Kaminsky regularly represents clients in both domestic and international arbitration, in both institutional (mainly ICC and ICSID) and ad hoc arbitration procedures. He also represents clients in numerous institutional and ad hoc mediations and conciliations.



After completing a dual-degree degree in French and Anglo-American law at the University of Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense School of Law, Raphaël Kaminsky obtained a post-graduate degree in American Legal Studies from Golden Gate University School of Law and a post-graduate degree in International Private Law and International Trade Law from the University of Paris I – Pantheon Sorbonne School of Law.



Raphaël Kaminsky teaches Anglo-American Business Law at the University of Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense School of Law and International Commercial Litigation at the University of Paris – I Pantheon Sorbonne School of Law.



Before founding Raphael Kaminsky I Litigation & Arbitration, Raphaël Kaminsky practiced for ten years at Latham & Watkins in Paris and three years at Lazareff Le Bars.



Raphaël Kaminsky is a member of the New York and Paris bars.



Areas of expertise:



- Commercial litigation

- International arbitration

- Alternative dispute resolution



Mes compétences :

contentieux

international

arbitrage

droit

avocat

droit international