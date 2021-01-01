Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael KARABASSIS
Ajouter
Raphael KARABASSIS
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Soc
Verilog
VHDL
Entreprises
STMicroeletronics
maintenant
EASII IC
Grenoble
maintenant
EASii-IC
- Chef de Projet SoC
2011 - maintenant
STEricsson
- SoC Verification Leader
GRENOBLE
2010 - 2006
EASii-IC
- SoC Verification leader
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie UPMC
Paris
1992 - 1998
DEA ASIME
Réseau
Arnaud MAECKER
Aroua BEN DARYOUG
Bénédicte ROBIN
Cedric FAU
Denis LAVAUD
Jerome GAY
Laurence GAVIT
Olivier DENNEWALD
Salvaire ERIC
Vincent MENGUÉ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z